"I Want to Break the Sack Record" — Frank Clark's Plans for Year Two in Kansas City

Frank Clark didn’t know what it felt like to win a Super Bowl when the former Seattle Seahawk arrived to the Kansas City Chiefs a year ago.

Plenty has happened since then, including a playoff run that brought the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City for the first time in 50 years. It’s a feeling he’ll never forget.

“Winning the Super Bowl, man, it’s winning the Super Bowl,” Clark said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. “There's nothing like it. I was telling myself before the year, ‘man I’m on year five and I’ve came close. I’ve been to the playoffs, I’ve been on a really good team in Seattle. Came close, came close, never made it to the Super Bowl, but always came close.’ Then, first year with the Chiefs, we made it happen. Things couldn’t have worked out better.”

Clark recorded 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks through 14 games during his inaugural regular season with the Chiefs. He added five more sacks in the playoffs, three arriving in an AFC Divisional Round comeback win over the Houston Texans.

Clark kept most of his goals for his first season to Kansas City to himself and remains focused on setting high expectations for year two.

“I feel like it went alright,” Clark said. “That’s every year, I feel. It will never be what you want it to be, you have to set your goals high. That’s what I do all the time. Realistically, myself, I’ll never tell anybody my actual goal. It’s either met or not met. Like, my goal is to break the sack record. I’ve been telling myself I want to break the sack record for the last two years, but things come with that, everyday stuff. I might get injured, I might tweak this, that might prohibit me or slow me down. So, it’s certain things like that that will always be my goal.”

Clark said that helping the Chiefs to another Super Bowl and mentoring younger members of the organization are among his goals for the 2020 season. He has already gotten a glimpse of the path to doing such through virtual OTAs.

The defensive end room returns its main core with an exception of Emmanuel Ogbah, who agreed to a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in March. Ogbah appeared in 10 games last year and made four starts. His departure was countered with the addition of Taco Chariton.

Clark feels the minimal turnaround could be a good thing as he looks to relive the feeling of winning a Super Bowl.

“We might not have thought about it, but the time when [Ogbah] started contributing was the time where myself, I’m hurt and not really saying nothing but fighting through it every game, and then you got Alex Okafor, he’s hurt, he’s out at the time,” Clark said. “He stepped in and he was doing his part contributing… So, it’s hard, but we get our group back and I look forward to going back to the spot and seeing all my guys in that locker room. Us being able to reminisce and talk about it and then being able to have the desire to want more. We all understand. We’ve been there.”