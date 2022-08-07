Skip to main content

Iron Is Sharpening Iron at Chiefs Training Camp

The 2022 Chiefs defense will look different, but things are slowly beginning to come together.

As the Kansas City Chiefs continue their 2022 training camp in preparation for the regular season, there's one theme that's rising above all: competition.

This competition is evident in many different areas. On the field, players are pitted against each other in an effort to simulate in-game situations. Off the field, those same players spend their time attempting to master the nuances of their units (offense, defense or special teams). On the depth chart, that's where the on- and off-field elements will intersect. Iron is currently sharpening iron and luckily for Kansas City, having such sharp iron to begin with is a great thing. Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie recently spoke about the team's level of competition following a practice.

“Yeah, I think the competition, especially in the defense is just overall, as a team, has been huge," McDuffie said. "Going against guys like Patrick Mahomes and Offensive Coordinator (Eric Bieniemy) where this offense is a high scoring, high down the field, stretch offense. And as DBs especially, that gives us something to prove because we go out there every day knowing that we are going to compete against the best receivers, against the best quarterback and make plays so it just adds to the confidence and competition to everyday at practice.”

Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs let go of arguably their highest-level competitor on defense. Safety Tyrann Mathieu was the heart and soul of Steve Spagnuolo's unit, yet the team opted to replace him with the much younger Justin Reid once the 25-year-old's contract with the Houston Texans expired. Throughout the offseason, Reid has emerged as a leader on defense and is working in tandem with fellow safety Juan Thornhill to usher in a new-look secondary. When asked about their progress, Thornhill said things are going well. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think we’re getting there," Thornhill said. "We still have a lot of work to do because each and every day you’re always looking to improve but Justin (Reid), he’s picking up on the playbook really well. I think he’s doing a heck of a job and making a lot of plays on the ball. I feel like we've got a real good secondary unit this year.”

The amount of change the Chiefs are seeing in the defensive backfield is staggering. In addition to the signing of Reid, general manager Brett Veach also brought in safety Deon Bush and drafted rookies Bryan Cook and Nazeeh Johnson. At cornerback, McDuffie is joined by fellow rookies Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson, as well as trade acquisition Lonnie Johnson. The competition is steep, and so is the learning curve. According to McDuffie, though, it's helping. 

“Yeah, I mean we started obviously with our bumps and bruises over springtime and over summer, but I think right now just repetitions have given us so much more confidence," McDuffie said. "I feel like (when) we’re out there on these long drive drills and we’re tired and it feels like nothing’s going our way, to be able to come together in the huddle and kind of form as a group, form as a bond and understand that we’re in this together and that we can go out there right now against the offense, that adds a lot to our confidence and a lot to our defense.”

As the Chiefs continue with training camp and get into their preseason games, keep an eye on the secondary. Some players are managing to stand out more than others — in both good and bad ways — and with three different cut-down days looming for the rest of the month, every trend is one worth watching. One thing is being made perfectly clear about the iron that ends up sticking, though: it'll be sharp.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker (30) celebrates after a play against the Denver Broncos during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Release CB Deandre Baker

By Jordan Foote3 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Philadelphia Stars wide receiver Devin Gray (7) during the game against New Orleans Breakers during the first half at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Sign WR Coming off Season in USFL

By Jordan Foote21 hours ago
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) attempts a one handed catch as cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) defends during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Relying on Rookies for Return to Super Bowl

By Mark Van SickleAug 6, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) reacts before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Year of Willie Gay Jr. Has Arrived

By Conner ChristophersonAug 5, 2022 9:37 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) runs the ball as linebacker Mike Rose (48) defends during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Can Justin Watson Convert Offseason Hype Into a Roster Spot?

By Jordan FooteAug 4, 2022 11:19 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) poses for a photo with fans after training camp at Missouri Western University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Chiefs Are Ready for a Cornerback Cage Match

By Zack EisenAug 4, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown reacts during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Orlando Brown Jr. On Return: ‘I Was Brought Here to Win Super Bowls'

By Jordan FooteAug 3, 2022 9:28 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

How JuJu Smith-Schuster Could Return to Elite Form in Kansas City

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.Aug 2, 2022 2:34 PM EDT