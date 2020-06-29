Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire Worth High Fantasy Draft Value?

Tucker D. Franklin

When the Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, visions of Edwards-Helaire’s impact danced through fantasy owners’ heads.

Before Edwards-Helaire, Andy Reid had never taken a running back in the first round of a draft in his 22 years as a head coach. But the scheme fit was too good for the Chiefs to pass up.

In 12-team points per reception leagues, experts have the first year back’s average draft position at 28, being the 14th running back off the board.

Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Ben Heisler said while the hype for Edwards-Helaire is warranted, he doesn’t like the average draft position he’s been given.

I understand the excitement for Edwards-Helaire, and I think he's an absolutely worthwhile investment in dynasty leagues. But I can't fathom reaching for him at the beginning of the third round, knowing the Chiefs don't need more production out of their running game to be a dynamic offense. They went from 14 rushing touchdowns in 2018 to 5 in 2019, and still won the Super Bowl!

In his three-year career at LSU, Edwards-Helaire tallied 2,123 rushing yards, 595 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns.

Another aspect of Edwards-Helaire’s value is the use of veteran running back Damien Williams. Williams started six games last season and rushed 111 times for 498 yards, five touchdowns, and caught 30 passes on 37 targets for 213 yards and two scores.

With Williams still the projected starter, Heisler said the Chiefs bringing back the majority of last year’s squad could hinder Edwards-Helaire’s fantasy value.

With the Chiefs essentially bringing back the same squad that got them to a Super Bowl victory a season ago, I don't think it's unreasonable to believe that Williams won't remain a part of this offense, even with the draft capital spent on a first-round rookie running back.

In all, there are too many well-established targets and weapons already on the Chiefs to draft Edwards-Helaire at or above his average draft position.

To read Ben Heisler's full story on the fantasy impact of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, click here. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best Running Back Performances in Chiefs History

From the first Chiefs game ever in 1963 to Super Bowl LIV, this multi-part series explores the greatest individual single-game performances in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin J

The Unnecessary Grossness of the Jersey Ad

The NFL hasn't made their players living billboards yet, and there is no justifiable reason to.

jacobharris

Joe Delaney's Legacy Lives On 37 Years Later

Thirty-seven years before the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, former Kansas City Chiefs running back Joe Delaney gave his life attempting to rescue three children from a pond. He continues to be remembered in Chiefs Kingdom and beyond.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

mlbkansas

Did Frank Clark's Contract Seal Chris Jones' Fate in KC?

In his Monday Morning Quarterback column on SI.com, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discussed the "impasse" between the Kansas City Chiefs and franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones.

Joshua Brisco

Cam Newton signs with New England Patriots, Shakes up AFC

Former MVP and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, making himself the likely short-term successor to Tom Brady.

Joshua Brisco

Pro Football Focus Lists the Chiefs as the Fourth-Best Roster in the NFL

In Pro Football Focus' NFL Roster Power Rankings, the Kansas City Chiefs came in at number four.

Joshua Brisco

Kareem Hunt Happy for Former Teammates in Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt touches on his former team's Super Bowl win and the season ahead.

Joe Andrews

Who is the Chiefs' Most Underrated Player?

Who is the most underrated member of the Kansas City Chiefs? Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr highlights Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Highlight ESPN's All-Decade AFC West Team

ESPN.com released its All-Decade Team for the AFC West, and 11 Kansas City Chiefs highlighted the list, with a bit of a controversy at quarterback.

Joshua Brisco

Navigating Football Through COVID-19

How will this strange NFL offseason involving COVID-19 affect the Kansas City Chiefs as they enter into a year where they are trying to repeat as Super Bowl Champions?

Mark Van Sickle