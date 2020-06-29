Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire Worth High Fantasy Draft Value?

When the Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, visions of Edwards-Helaire’s impact danced through fantasy owners’ heads.

Before Edwards-Helaire, Andy Reid had never taken a running back in the first round of a draft in his 22 years as a head coach. But the scheme fit was too good for the Chiefs to pass up.

In 12-team points per reception leagues, experts have the first year back’s average draft position at 28, being the 14th running back off the board.

Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Ben Heisler said while the hype for Edwards-Helaire is warranted, he doesn’t like the average draft position he’s been given.

I understand the excitement for Edwards-Helaire, and I think he's an absolutely worthwhile investment in dynasty leagues. But I can't fathom reaching for him at the beginning of the third round, knowing the Chiefs don't need more production out of their running game to be a dynamic offense. They went from 14 rushing touchdowns in 2018 to 5 in 2019, and still won the Super Bowl!

In his three-year career at LSU, Edwards-Helaire tallied 2,123 rushing yards, 595 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns.

Another aspect of Edwards-Helaire’s value is the use of veteran running back Damien Williams. Williams started six games last season and rushed 111 times for 498 yards, five touchdowns, and caught 30 passes on 37 targets for 213 yards and two scores.

With Williams still the projected starter, Heisler said the Chiefs bringing back the majority of last year’s squad could hinder Edwards-Helaire’s fantasy value.

With the Chiefs essentially bringing back the same squad that got them to a Super Bowl victory a season ago, I don't think it's unreasonable to believe that Williams won't remain a part of this offense, even with the draft capital spent on a first-round rookie running back.

In all, there are too many well-established targets and weapons already on the Chiefs to draft Edwards-Helaire at or above his average draft position.

