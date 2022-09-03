Sports wagering in Kansas is up and running, and there are plenty of Chiefs-specific bets to be placed before the season begins.

With the Kansas City Chiefs season just around the corner, there could be an extra incentive for local fans to follow the team even more closely this season. Legal sports betting in Kansas kicked off at noon on Thursday, September 1.

The Kansas legislature passed Senate Bill 84, also known as the Kansas Sports Wagering Bill, on April 28. It went to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk to be signed into law on May 23. This began a whirlwind as sports betting came to fruition in Kansas.

Many pundits in news and sports media projected that the full process of finalizing SB84 for public consumption wouldn’t be completed until the end of 2022, setting up sports betting to really get underway in January 2023. The four state-owned casinos could be set up to have in-person or digital sports betting but needed to partner with a sportsbook and online betting operators, which could have held up the process for months.

Fortunately for Kansans and folks close to the state line, the process was expedited as each casino, along with The Kansas Lottery and Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, worked together to push for a targeted launch before football season.

Six online sportsbooks announced they would be ready for launch on September 1 including BetMGM, DraftKings, Caesar’s, PointsBet, FanDuel, and Barstool. Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas partnered with Barstool to launch an in-person sportsbook.

Across the state, Kansas Star Casino partnered with FanDuel, Boot Hill Casino and Resort partnered with DraftKings, and Kansas Crossing Casino partnered with BetMGM, Caesar’s and PointsBet.

Sports fans will also be able to place bets inside Children’s Mercy Park, where Sporting Kansas City and the KC Current play their home games. Kansas Speedway will also have the option to place sports bets.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who reside in Missouri, have even partnered with two sports wagering companies, BetMGM and DraftKings. Though there will be plenty of signage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, fans will still need to be on the Kansas side of the state line to place bets.

Governor Kelly made the first bet at Barstool Sportsbook in Kansas City, Kansas as it opened for business at noon on September 1. She placed a $15 bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, a bet that would bring back $150 to her pocket if the Chiefs win the big game on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Ready to place bets on the Chiefs in 2022? The Chiefs have some good futures odds worth knowing before the season begins on September 11.

Chiefs to win the Super Bowl (+900)

Governor Kelly only put $15 down on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, but if you’re feeling confident in the team and want to put $100 down, you can get $900 in return for your favorite team winning it all.

Chiefs to win the AFC (+450)

If you think the Chiefs are winning the Super Bowl, you might as well double-down and put $100 to win $450 on the Chiefs winning the AFC. This would be a double-dip if these scenarios played out in your favor.

Chiefs to win the AFC West (+160)

If you want to put $100 on the Chiefs winning their seventh consecutive AFC West title, you could walk away with $160 if they handle business within the division. Many think the AFC West is the toughest division in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers are sitting at +225, the Denver Broncos at +260 and the Las Vegas Raiders bring up the rear at +650. I like the Chiefs' odds.

Over 10.5 wins (-118), Under 10.5 wins (-118)

If you’ve followed Andy Reid’s career, the easy bet here would be to take the over at 10.5 wins. He has won at least 11 games every season except for two since he took over as head coach of the Chiefs. Since Patrick Mahomes has taken over the starting quarterback job, the Chiefs haven’t won fewer than 12 games in a season. Yes, the schedule is difficult, but I wouldn’t bet against Reid and Mahomes. Betting $100 on either side would net you $184.75.

Chiefs to have the best regular season record (+900)

If you think the Chiefs will have the best record in the regular season, you could put down $100 to win $900. Personally, I’d probably stay away from this one, despite the nice odds. The Chiefs have a tough schedule and having the best record in the entire NFL, let alone the AFC, will be a tall task.

Patrick Mahomes to win NFL MVP (+750)

Mahomes has a new-look receiving group this season. He still has an all-time great at tight end with Travis Kelce, but many experts think Mahomes will have an adjustment period with this new group of players. This is where you can zig while everyone else zags. If Mahomes over-performs expectations with the new group, he will be firmly in the MVP conversation at the end of the season. Putting down $100 to win $750 isn’t a bad option.

George Karlaftis to win Defensive Rookie of the Year (+1600)

Here is one to keep an eye on. Karlaftis showed off his burst and power during the preseason, racking up a few sacks along the way. If he can sneak his way into double-digit sacks as a rookie, he will be one of the favorites to win the award. Right now, he’s a dark horse candidate, which is why taking a shot on the Chiefs rookie could pay off big at the end of the season. Putting down $100 would net you $1,600 if Karlaftis came through with the award.

These are just a few of many options to consider. Weekly game bets will be something to keep an eye on game-to-game, but having these season-long bets will keep Kansas bettors engaged and perhaps cheering a little bit harder for the Chiefs as the season progresses.