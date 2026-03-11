Kansas City Has 2 Significant Concerns Entering League Year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The best cornerback remaining on the free-agent market is now … Marshon Lattimore.
That’s not good for the Chiefs, and it’s not their only concern entering the new league year at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They’re also crossing their fingers that Kenneth Walker’s healthy 2025 season carries over in 2026.
Heartburn at cornerback
Cornerback has to be Kansas City’s No. 1 worry, though, simply because the Chiefs are significantly short-handed. They simply don’t have the bodies, not to mention the level of quality they’ve lost since March 4.
Kansas City’s two starting quarterbacks in 2025 became – within a six-day stretch – starters for the Los Angeles Rams. Trent McDuffie after the trade became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, and Jaylen Watson became the NFL’s first free-agent cornerback to sign with a team this offseason.
Nohl Williams, a talented but raw third-round pick, and Kristian Fulton, a veteran 2025 free agent who spent most of his first Chiefs season in Steve Spagnuolo’s doghouse, would likely start if Kansas City had to play a game on Sunday. While Williams routinely shut down some of the game’s best wide receivers
The slot is even more of a concern. To fill McDuffie’s cleats there, Chris Roland-Wallace could be the Chiefs’ next option. Chamarri Conner, who most believe is better as a safety, would also be in the mix, and non-drafted free agent Kevin Knowles has a promising future.
Roland-Wallace, whose back injury shut him down after 11 games in 2025, could be the Chiefs’ sneaky Spagnuolo weapon. Before landing on season-ending injured reserve, Roland-Wallace had an interception in Kansas City’s first win, at the Giants in Week 3, and seemed to fuel efficiency and production in the back end. The Chiefs noticeably fell off after Roland-Wallace’s injury.
Here's what could spoil Kenneth Walker addition
Meanwhile, the Chiefs got their man in the first few minutes of free agency on Monday, agreeing to terms with running back Kenneth Walker to a three-year, $43.05 million deal. The Super Bowl MVP got $28.7 million guaranteed.
Walker doesn’t even turn 26 until October, but the Chiefs have to be somewhat concerned about his injury history. The 2025 campaign marked the only season in his four-year career that he played every game – 20 games, to be specific, including the three postseason contests.
In 2024, Walker played just 11 of 17 games while battling ankle and calf injuries – as well as an early season oblique injury. Seattle wound up tied with the Rams for first place in the NFC West, but missed the playoffs on tiebreakers. The Chiefs certainly don’t want to miss out on another postseason run for similar reasons.
In 2023, an oblique injury sidelined him for two games during the middle of the season. And the year before, his rookie campaign, a hernia injury made him inactive for what would’ve been his NFL debut in Week 1, while an ankle injury sidelined him in Week 14.
All of that signals to the Chiefs that they need Kareem Hunt back in 2026, to complement both Walker and Brashard Smith.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert