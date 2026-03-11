Kansas City Has 2 Significant Concerns Entering League Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The best cornerback remaining on the free-agent market is now … Marshon Lattimore.

That’s not good for the Chiefs, and it’s not their only concern entering the new league year at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They’re also crossing their fingers that Kenneth Walker’s healthy 2025 season carries over in 2026.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates with teammates Jaylen Watson (35) and Trent McDuffie (22) after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Heartburn at cornerback

Cornerback has to be Kansas City’s No. 1 worry, though, simply because the Chiefs are significantly short-handed. They simply don’t have the bodies, not to mention the level of quality they’ve lost since March 4.

Kansas City’s two starting quarterbacks in 2025 became – within a six-day stretch – starters for the Los Angeles Rams. Trent McDuffie after the trade became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, and Jaylen Watson became the NFL’s first free-agent cornerback to sign with a team this offseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) and cornerback Nohl Williams (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nohl Williams, a talented but raw third-round pick, and Kristian Fulton, a veteran 2025 free agent who spent most of his first Chiefs season in Steve Spagnuolo’s doghouse, would likely start if Kansas City had to play a game on Sunday. While Williams routinely shut down some of the game’s best wide receivers

The slot is even more of a concern. To fill McDuffie’s cleats there, Chris Roland-Wallace could be the Chiefs’ next option. Chamarri Conner, who most believe is better as a safety, would also be in the mix, and non-drafted free agent Kevin Knowles has a promising future.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (30) defends Washington Commanders safety Tyler Owens (18) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Roland-Wallace, whose back injury shut him down after 11 games in 2025, could be the Chiefs’ sneaky Spagnuolo weapon. Before landing on season-ending injured reserve, Roland-Wallace had an interception in Kansas City’s first win, at the Giants in Week 3, and seemed to fuel efficiency and production in the back end. The Chiefs noticeably fell off after Roland-Wallace’s injury.

Here's what could spoil Kenneth Walker addition

Meanwhile, the Chiefs got their man in the first few minutes of free agency on Monday, agreeing to terms with running back Kenneth Walker to a three-year, $43.05 million deal. The Super Bowl MVP got $28.7 million guaranteed.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Walker doesn’t even turn 26 until October, but the Chiefs have to be somewhat concerned about his injury history. The 2025 campaign marked the only season in his four-year career that he played every game – 20 games, to be specific, including the three postseason contests.

In 2024, Walker played just 11 of 17 games while battling ankle and calf injuries – as well as an early season oblique injury. Seattle wound up tied with the Rams for first place in the NFC West, but missed the playoffs on tiebreakers. The Chiefs certainly don’t want to miss out on another postseason run for similar reasons.

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (second from right) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (far right) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In 2023, an oblique injury sidelined him for two games during the middle of the season. And the year before, his rookie campaign, a hernia injury made him inactive for what would’ve been his NFL debut in Week 1, while an ankle injury sidelined him in Week 14.

All of that signals to the Chiefs that they need Kareem Hunt back in 2026, to complement both Walker and Brashard Smith.