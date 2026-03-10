Kansas City Locks in AFC West Nemesis Alohi Gilman to Replace Cook

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the final two minutes of a tie game at Arrowhead Stadium, Alohi Gilman broke the hearts of 72,980 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now, the former Chargers and Ravens strong safety will call the stadium home after agreeing to a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Chiefs late Monday night.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Plenty of history with Chiefs

Gilman, who turns 29 in September, is a 5-10, 201-pound assassin with five career interceptions – two against the Chiefs.

The veteran strong safety, who split time between the Chargers and Ravens in 2025, figures to replace Bryan Cook in the Kansas City lineup. Gilman’s addition is critical for a Chiefs secondary that lost three of its four starters over a six-day span.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) tackles Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

First step in rebuilding decimated secondary

Last Wednesday, Kansas City traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams for a quartet of selections, including the No. 29-overall choice in the first round of next month’s draft. The Rams followed on Monday by making the Chiefs’ other 2025 starter, Jaylen Watson, the first cornerback off the NFL’s free-agent board.

Hours later, Cook agreed to a multi-year contract and leave for Cincinnati.

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

But Gilman is a solid replacement. A six-year veteran, he has two more years of NFL experience than Cook.

In Week 3 of the 2021 season, Gilman picked off Patrick Mahomes deep down the right sideline, intercepting a pass intended for Travis Kelce with 1:42 remaining. Justin Herbert took the ball at the Chargers’ 41-yard line and drove 59 yards in eight plays, firing a game-winning 4-yard touchdown to Mike Williams.

Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was the first interception of Gilman’s career, which began when the Chargers selected him out of Notre Dame in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2020 draft. He also intercepted Blaine Gabbert in Kansas City’s 13-12 win at SoFi Stadium that ended the 2023 regular season.

Gilman opened the 2025 season in Brazil, with nine tackles against the Chiefs in the Chargers’ Week 1 victory. Then, only a week after Kansas City beat Baltimore at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chargers traded Gilman with a 2026 fifth-rounder for edge rusher Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Earlier on Monday, Oweh left the Chargers to sign a four-year, $100-million contract with the Washington Commanders.

Dec 29, 2018; Arlington, TX, United States; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Alohi Gilman (11) in the first half in the 2018 Cotton Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Drue Tranquill’s teammate both with the Chargers (2020-22) and at Notre Dame (2018), Gilman helped the Chargers to a playoff berth in 2022. The safety had 18 tackles in his last college game with Tranquill, against Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff.