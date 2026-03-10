Kansas City Locks in AFC West Nemesis Alohi Gilman to Replace Cook
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the final two minutes of a tie game at Arrowhead Stadium, Alohi Gilman broke the hearts of 72,980 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Now, the former Chargers and Ravens strong safety will call the stadium home after agreeing to a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Chiefs late Monday night.
Plenty of history with Chiefs
Gilman, who turns 29 in September, is a 5-10, 201-pound assassin with five career interceptions – two against the Chiefs.
The veteran strong safety, who split time between the Chargers and Ravens in 2025, figures to replace Bryan Cook in the Kansas City lineup. Gilman’s addition is critical for a Chiefs secondary that lost three of its four starters over a six-day span.
First step in rebuilding decimated secondary
Last Wednesday, Kansas City traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams for a quartet of selections, including the No. 29-overall choice in the first round of next month’s draft. The Rams followed on Monday by making the Chiefs’ other 2025 starter, Jaylen Watson, the first cornerback off the NFL’s free-agent board.
Hours later, Cook agreed to a multi-year contract and leave for Cincinnati.
But Gilman is a solid replacement. A six-year veteran, he has two more years of NFL experience than Cook.
In Week 3 of the 2021 season, Gilman picked off Patrick Mahomes deep down the right sideline, intercepting a pass intended for Travis Kelce with 1:42 remaining. Justin Herbert took the ball at the Chargers’ 41-yard line and drove 59 yards in eight plays, firing a game-winning 4-yard touchdown to Mike Williams.
It was the first interception of Gilman’s career, which began when the Chargers selected him out of Notre Dame in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2020 draft. He also intercepted Blaine Gabbert in Kansas City’s 13-12 win at SoFi Stadium that ended the 2023 regular season.
Gilman opened the 2025 season in Brazil, with nine tackles against the Chiefs in the Chargers’ Week 1 victory. Then, only a week after Kansas City beat Baltimore at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chargers traded Gilman with a 2026 fifth-rounder for edge rusher Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Earlier on Monday, Oweh left the Chargers to sign a four-year, $100-million contract with the Washington Commanders.
Drue Tranquill’s teammate both with the Chargers (2020-22) and at Notre Dame (2018), Gilman helped the Chargers to a playoff berth in 2022. The safety had 18 tackles in his last college game with Tranquill, against Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff.
