    December 23, 2021
    Creed Humphrey Handled His Pro Bowl Snubbing Like a True Professional

    After not being named a Pro Bowler, the rookie acted like a player wise beyond his years.
    The Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 Pro Bowl selections were announced on Wednesday night, and there was one glaring absence on the list: rookie center Creed Humphrey.

    Humphrey, who has allowed just a single sack all year long, is enjoying one of the best rookie seasons by an offensive lineman in recent memory. He's played at a genuine All-Pro level, ranking as Pro Football Focus' top rookie and its top center in the NFL. Not only has he remained healthy and outperformed his draft slot, but he's done so in one of the most demanding offenses in the NFL. He also received more fan votes than any center in the AFC.

    And despite all of that, he had to settle for being listed among the Chiefs' Pro Bowl alternates.

    Among the selected roster members for the 2021-22 Pro Bowl, the Chiefs' list of six was star-studded. Usual suspects such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones and Orlando Brown Jr. made the cut. None of them were surprises. Kansas City had the second-most Pro Bowlers in the league this year, trailing only the Indianapolis Colts' seven. How did Humphrey handle the news of him not being grouped in with his teammates? Like a player wise beyond his years.

    The Chiefs aren't new to having some Pro Bowl snubs along the offensive line, as longtime right tackle Mitchell Schwartz's prolonged absence from the game was always puzzling. Those selections may not mean as much as All-Pro honors or Super Bowl rings (both of which Humphrey has a good shot of competing for), but they're still valuable. For players on rookie contracts, specifically, making one or even multiple Pro Bowls can pay dividends down the road. Humphrey missing out on the game isn't merely the loss of a cool experience — it's the loss of potential earnings as well.

    Anyone who's been following the Chiefs closely this season is well aware of how good Humphrey has been. Outside of Kansas City, though, that doesn't appear to necessarily be the case. At any rate, the 22-year-old rookie is taking this snubbing in stride and carrying himself as a true professional. Maturity is never a guarantee with young players but if there's one thing Humphrey has shown in his first campaign, it's that he's a veteran in many senses of the word.

    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prepares to take the snap from center Creed Humphrey (52) in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
