Chiefs Can't Take Downtrodden Broncos' Downfall For Granted

The Kansas City Chiefs can't fall into the trap narrative that the Denver Broncos' season has been an unmitigated disaster and should provide an easy win for KC.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Denver Broncos for the second time in three weeks this Sunday in a noon kickoff on CBS. The Chiefs will play host this time as the team welcomes the Broncos to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The first game ended in a win for the Chiefs, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

The Chiefs were a nine-point favorite in their previous meeting in Denver. Behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes and some “Mahomes Magic,” the Chiefs opened the game with a 27-0 lead. Careless mistakes and a few interceptions helped the Broncos claw their way back into the game, getting as close to 27-21 before the Chiefs went on to win the game 34-28.

Despite the fact that it’s only been a few weeks and that the Broncos were 3-10 after that loss to the Chiefs, their season has taken a turn for the worse. First-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired this week after the team was embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams in a 51-14 defeat. Before that 51-point output by the Rams, the 34 points by the Chiefs in Week 14 was the most any team had put on the Broncos this season. The defense had generally been a strong point for the team.

Quarterback Russell Wilson continues to have a dreadful first season in Denver. Wilson finished last week’s loss by going 15-for-27 with one touchdown and three interceptions. The one positive for the Broncos in their first matchup with the Chiefs was the connection between Wilson and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

The Chiefs need to be mindful of the Broncos heading into this game. Yes, most of the season has been a disaster for Denver, but this is a rivalry game and the Broncos showed in their last meeting that they won’t give up without a fight.

Last week, the Chiefs experimented with cornerback L’Jarius Sneed shadowing the opponent’s top wide receiver. Sneed was tasked with following Seattle’s DK Metcalf and he generally did a good job. Metcalf did lead the Seahawks in receiving but didn’t get in the end zone.

Could defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo give Sneed a similar assignment this week when facing Jeudy? It could be a part of the plan. This also gives the young secondary a chance to make plays on Denver’s other weapons.

The Broncos offensive line has been a problem all year and the Chiefs defensive line needs to create and knock Wilson down when given the opportunity. Don’t look now, but rookie defensive end George Karlaftis has continued to get better as the season moves along. Karlaftis has a sack in three of their last four games and is tied for the league lead in batted passes.

The veterans on the front line (Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap) continue to put pressure on the opposing quarterbacks as well. The last time we saw these two teams meet, we also saw Willie Gay Jr. make one of the most athletic plays of the season with a tipped ball to himself and a pick-six. When the offense hasn’t been on fire, the defense has given them chances to stay in the game, and that’s all you can ask for as the playoffs approach.

Mahomes and company, like last week, need to take care of the football. Winning the turnover battle almost certainly will give the Chiefs a win. When the Chiefs don’t beat themselves, they are clearly among the NFL's best.

As the season is nearing an end, Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are trying to make history. Mahomes needs to pass for 758 yards over the next two games to break Peyton Manning’s single-season record for most passing yards. Meanwhile, Kelce is tied for the league lead with 12 receiving touchdowns. Rob Gronkowski is the only tight end in NFL history to lead the NFL in touchdowns in a single season, and that was when he had 17 touchdowns in 2011. Gronkowski's 17 touchdowns are also the most touchdowns ever recorded by a tight end in a single season. It’s possible, in the Chiefs' offense, that Kelce could get six touchdowns in the final two games and break Gronkowski’s record.

However, the Chiefs won’t be focusing on records this week. They’ll need to focus on the task at hand, which means beating the Denver Broncos for the 15th consecutive time. If the defense locks in and the offense doesn’t turn the ball over, the Chiefs should continue their streak and win a game by double digits for a second consecutive week.

The Chiefs gave fans a present with a win over the Seahawks on Christmas Eve; ringing in the New Year with a win over the Broncos would put a nice bow on the holiday season in Kansas City.