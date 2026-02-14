Whether to Extend Rice’s Contract Creates Difficult Decision for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Christian Gonzalez, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Will Anderson, Jack Campbell, Bijan Robinson, Puka Nacua, Devon Witherspoon and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The 2023 draft produced a plethora of superstars looking for lucrative contract extensions. But none of them are as complicated as the situation the Chiefs face with their best player from that year, wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Take away his career-altering lapse in judgment on a Dallas freeway two years ago, three weeks shy of his 24th birthday, and the Chiefs’ decision would seem fairly simple.

But according to Jesse Newell, Rice should be more motivated than the Chiefs to get an extension done. Newell, who covers the Chiefs for The Athletic, said he sees the extension as a matter of when, not if.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Yes, I do, because the Chiefs love him,” Newell said Thursday as a guest on Sports Radio 810 WHB. “I mean, put all these things together. He needs money. He's got victims to pay. He's got lawyers to pay. He needs a second contract.”

“So, he should be motivated. And some of this off-the-field stuff should affect his price, because he's one misstep away from bad things happening. I mean, he's already on the ice after the accident. One more mishap and you're looking at almost a full-season suspension.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Determining contract value seems difficult

Finding common ground could be a challenge, assuming the Chiefs do want to extend Rice. The Dallas County District Attorney’s office announced in July that Rice pleaded guilty in district to a pair of third-degree felonies -- racing on a highway causing bodily injury, and collision involving serious bodily injury.

Rice’s district court judge ruled that the wide receiver could serve his jail time during a five-year probationary period. And because he reportedly received deferred adjudication, his case will be dismissed by completing the probation.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The D.A.’s office also noted Rice had paid more than $115,000 in restitution to help cover medical expenses of victims. As a result of the crash, the NFL suspended Rice for the first six games of the 2025 season as a violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy.

The other matter affecting a contract extension is the latest accusation of domestic violence, although Rice’s accuser has deleted claims she initially made on social media. No charges have been filed.

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard (31) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Another investigation is uncertain

The NFL did not respond to On SI’s inquiry of whether the league would still conduct an investigation.

Rice has played 32 of a possible 58 games, including playoffs, since the Chiefs selected him in the second round (55th overall) of that 2023 draft.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) rushes against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In addition to the 2025 suspension, he sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of the ’24 season, an accidental collision with Patrick Mahomes while attempting to tackle Kristian Fulton after an interception. Rice also missed the final three games in 2025 with a concussion.

But on the field, Rice has been stellar. There’s a reason the Chiefs love what he gives them when he’s available. Kansas City is 21-11 (.657) in his 32 games, including playoffs, and that includes a 3-5 mark in 2025.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) catches a pass for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trikweze Bridges (25) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

From his Week 7 return through the end of the 2025 NFL season, he averaged 8.0 yards after the catch, tied with Deebo Samuel for the most by a wide receiver over that period. He’s also averaged 3.3 first downs per game over his three-year career.

His biggest on-field issue are his drops, 14 of them in three years according to Pro Football Reference. But, again, without the off-field issues, Rice’s extension would be a slam dunk for Clark Hunt, Brett Veach and Andy Reid. But the reality is, the matter is much more difficult.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach on field during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“I think this is one where you get Clark Hunt and Brent Veach in a room,” Newell said. “Brett Veach has got to go, ‘Look, this one's on me.’ You know what I mean? Like, when you know the guy's history, you know what's happened in the past. ‘I'm vouching for this guy that it's gonna change for the better, and we believe so much in his talent and who he is that I'm putting this on me.’

“I think that's up to Brett, because this would be one where you would have to basically say you got to trust me on this one, even with all the stuff that's happened in the past and times where it doesn't seem like he's earned trust moving forward. It’s not as simple as just football.”

