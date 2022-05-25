Darrel Williams’ Departure Opens the Door for Isiah Pacheco

The Kansas City Chiefs' running back group from a year ago is no longer, and its best performer is leaving town. Per Jordan Schultz, Darrel Williams is signing with the Arizona Cardinals. This comes on the heels of a 2021 campaign that saw the former LSU Tiger log career-highs in rushing yards (558), receiving yards (452) and total touchdowns (8). In relief of the oft-injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Williams had a respectable season and is now being rewarded for it elsewhere.

Before Williams' departure, Kansas City's top two running backs were already known commodities. Edwards-Helaire, despite the shaky start to his career, will be given every chance to prove his track record wrong. Free agent acquisition Ronald Jones projects to slot into the RB2 role as needed. With Williams out of the picture, however, the opportunity presents itself for someone else to establish his name.

Enter Isiah Pacheco.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco (RB23) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pacheco, one of Brett Veach's 2022 seventh-round picks, rushed for over 2,400 yards and 18 touchdowns in his four seasons at Rutgers. He raised eyebrows with a 4.37-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, and that speed will play well in a backfield that desperately needs it. Pacheco is a downhill runner who doesn't move extremely well laterally, so his best work — like Jones — will be done between the tackles or where he can build up to top speed without deterrence.

Unlike Edwards-Helaire, Pacheco isn't very proficient as a receiver. His route tree out of the backfield is rather limited and he doesn't do a ton with the ball in his hands post-catch. Contrary to Jones and Edwards-Helaire, however, Pacheco came into the draft as one of the better pass-protectors in the class. He blocks with a chip on his shoulder and an eagerness to keep his quarterback's nose clean, which is something that will endear him to head coach Andy Reid.

As far as skill sets go, Pacheco is a perfect complement to the rest of the room. Kansas City isn't big on redundancy, as evidenced by this offseason's overhaul at the wide receiver position. At running back, the same plan is taking shape. Edwards-Helaire is a smaller player who is a bit slippery and has a high ceiling in the passing game; Jones is a tough runner with a recent near-1,000 yard season under his belt; and Pacheco is the new kid on the block who's tough, fast and also blocks better than anyone in the room. He's similar to Williams in terms of style, although his athletic profile is far superior.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco (RB23) walks on the field after drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The element of the return game is also on the table with Pacheco. Last season, special teams coordinator Dave Toub relied heavily on cornerback Mike Hughes and wideouts Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle to return kicks and punts. Hughes and Pringle are no longer on the team, and Hardman's potentially elevated role within Reid's offense could see a diminished role on special teams. If that's the case, it would make at least some sense to try Pacheco's hand there.

Outside of one long touchdown run last season, Derrick Gore's numbers were unimpressive and the Chiefs never gave him an extended opportunity to stick. The third running back job is seemingly up for grabs. With circumstances in regards to roster construction, opportunity and skill diversity working in his favor, Pacheco may not succumb to the same fate.

Pacheco is an impressive vertical athlete who has very clear strengths and weaknesses. If Kansas City believes in his strengths enough to put him in positions to showcase them, he'll be a true value find in the final round of the draft. If he emerges from the shadows in year one, that's a win for the Chiefs.