What to Make Of Chiefs’ Friday Roster Moves

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium virtually on Thursday afternoon, giving some brief injury updates on some of his players who have missed in-game action and/or practice as of late. He did leave some wiggle room in regard to multiple players, however, and the team's final injury report of the week did the same.

On Friday afternoon, Kansas City provided some clarity. Tight end Blake Bell has been officially activated off the injured reserve list and in his place, Jody Fortson is going on IR with an elbow ailment. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman wasn't activated off IR, as Reid hinted at on Thursday. Additionally, defensive tackle Danny Shelton got called up from the practice squad via Standard Elevation.