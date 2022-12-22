Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home this week for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, and their injury report has contained quite a few names in recent days.

To begin the week, four members of the team missed practice. The trio of defensive end Mike Danna and defensive tackles Chris Jones and Khalen Saunders were absent due to illnesses, with tight end Jody Fortson being out because of an elbow injury. Jones returned to practice on Wednesday, but the other three remained out and safety Deon Bush joined them with an illness of his own. The rest of the injury report — a group of seven players — were full participants on both days.

On Thursday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid took the podium to provide an updated look at the team's injury report situation in advance of Saturday's game. Additionally, he spoke about possible availability for wide receiver Mecole Hardman and tight end Blake Bell as they continue to work their way toward being officially activated off the injured reserve list.

In regards to Hardman, Reid indicated that he needs to check with vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder before the team comes to a more defined decision. Hardman hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to an abdominal injury. Bell sustained a hip flexor injury during the preseason and has yet to log a single regular-season snap for Kansas City in 2022. Fortson missed practice once again on Thursday, which would theoretically leave a spot open for Bell should the latter be fully healthy and in line to return against Seattle.

Saunders also missed practice on Thursday, which doesn't bode particularly well for his status heading into Saturday's game. Danna and Bush, however, made their respective returns to work to round out the week of practice and are likely to be active for Week 16 as Kansas City looks to rise to 12-3 on the season.