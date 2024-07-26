Marquez Valdes-Scantling Wants His Credit: 'I Helped Pat Win MVP, a Couple Super Bowls'
When people think of reasons for the Kansas City Chiefs' success in recent years, there's a long list of contributors that likely come to mind. Head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones headline that group.
Doing the same exercise for the greatness and accolades of Mahomes probably results in a similar list: Reid, Kelce and some others. Does Marquez Valdes-Scantling deserve to have his name tossed in?
Most would say no, but the former Kansas City wideout certainly believes so. In a recent story on Tyler Dunne's Go Long website, Valdes-Scantling explains how he helped Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers be their best possible selves while he was on the team.
“I’ve helped them elevate their games in different facets," Valdes-Scantling said. "I helped Aaron win a couple MVPs. I helped Pat win MVP, a couple Super Bowls. My resume speaks for itself, too. Ain’t a one-way thing, man. I put up some big numbers with these guys. Made some big plays for these guys. It all works out on both ends. And it’s not a fluke. It’s happened everywhere.”
On the surface, Valdes-Scantling's argument seems to have some merit. After all, Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021 and Mahomes won back-to-back Super Bowls the next two years. Add in another Mahomes MVP and it's easy to tell that having such a consistent presence at wideout made it possible, right?
Not so fast. For context, below is how Valdes-Scantling produced in each of the aforementioned years, along with his team ranking:
- 2020: 33 receptions (4th), 690 yards (2nd), 6 touchdowns (3rd)
- 2021: 26 receptions (6th), 430 yards (3rd), 3 touchdowns (5th)
- 2022: 42 receptions (4th), 687 yards (3rd), 2 touchdowns (T-6)
- 2023: 21 receptions (T-8), 315 yards (4th), 1 touchdown (T-7)
Those numbers sure look like role player-level ones, as opposed to the "big" figures Valdes-Scantling was referring to. Especially considering how his Chiefs career ended, it's difficult to justify his stance. For as much as he helped Kansas City in 2023-24, he hurt them as well. The former fifth-round pick posted career-worst marks in yards per reception (15), first downs (14) and passer rating when targeted (73). In his last two seasons, Pro Football Focus credited him with eight drops.
Don't get it twisted: Valdes-Scantling did make big-time plays for the Chiefs and stepped up at some critical times. His performance in the 2023 AFC Championship Game (six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown) is at the forefront. His Kansas City tenure can be remembered for, yes, helping Mahomes in some capacity. That's all perfectly fine.
But to go out of his way to imply that he assisted in guiding two of the greatest quarterbacks ever to some of the biggest accomplishments in the sport? That's a bit much.