3-Round Chiefs Mock Draft and What it Means

There has been plenty of buzz around the Kansas City Chiefs' first-round pick, as they are selecting inside the top 10, which was an unforeseen development heading into this past season. However, Kansas City finished with a 6-11 record, and Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL late in the season, culminating in the Chiefs “earning” the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While speaking with the media on Tuesday during his press conference availability at the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Brett Veach provided insight into the team's mindset during this process.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Every year when we were picking 31, 32, I'd always say, ‘Man, if we were just at 24, 25, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ And now that we're at 9 , I'm like, ‘Man, if we were just at 4 or 5, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ So, I think every GM kind of has that mindset where, unless you have the first pick, there's a certain element that you can't control," Veach said. "And you have to let the dominoes fall, if you will."

Kansas City enters this upcoming draft with six picks, which could alter the Chiefs' strategy in the early rounds if they choose to not trade down and accumulate additional capital. With that being said, here is a three-round draft exclusively covering Kansas City.

No. 9: EDGE, Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Based on Veach's comments on Tuesday, the Chiefs are most likely to address pass rusher or running back in the first round. However, running back only seems plausible if the top three pass rushers - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Bain Jr. - are off the board.

If Bain Jr. is available, which could be more likely now that he is not participating in on-field drills this week. The Miami product has been knocked for his arm length, but his production profile and the eye test prove those doubts wrong. Kansas City would be thrilled with one of these pass rushers being available at No. 9.

No. 40: RB, Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) returns a kick for a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love has overshadowed Price in the Fighting Irish's backfield for multiple seasons, but Price is arguably the second-best running back in this year's draft class.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back is nowhere near the athlete Love is, but if the Chiefs can land a premier pass rusher and a serviceable running back, who they could potentially pair with Travis Etienne Jr., it would be an excellent start to the rebuilding process.

No. 74: DL, Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) prepares for the snap during the first quarter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Chris Jones will be 32 years old before the start of the 2026 season, and Omarr Norman-Lott will be coming off a torn ACL. Kansas City could completely flip the narrative on its pass rush by drafting Bain Jr. and adding Jackson Jr. as a rotational depth piece, which would be monumental towards solidifying the defensive line.