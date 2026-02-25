Reacting to Chiefs' First-Round Pick in Kiper's Latest Mock Draft

Deciphering which direction the Kansas City Chiefs should take with their first-round pick is a polarizing exercise, as there are several routes the team can go with the No. 9 pick.

On Tuesday, ESPN's NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his second mock draft ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. While he made several changes from his first version, he maintained his stance on Kansas City's selection.

Chiefs Bolster Offensive Firepower

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

" [Jeremiyah] Love is No. 2 on my Big Board, showcasing elite-level vision and burst. He can make a house call any time he touches the ball, and with his hands out of the backfield, he can stick on the field on third down," Kiper stated. "Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are free agents, and they weren't exactly lighting up the ground game last season anyway. Love - who had 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs in 2025 - could bring a whole new element to the Kansas City offense."

Why This Pick Makes Sense

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As Kiper explained, the Chiefs' rushing attack was lifeless last season and needs a jolt of energy in 2026. Love not only provides elite production on the ground, but he can also provide an explosive element in the passing game and help Patrick Mahomes pile up "cheap" yards on simple checkdowns. Kansas City's offense depended too much on the 30-year-old quarterback to manufacture plays out of thin air, with no reliable escape valve in the backfield.

That needs to change next season, and Love is the best running back prospect in the draft, and is arguably better than all of the options on the free agent market.

Why This Pick Does Not Make Sense

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Don't get me wrong, Love is an electrifying running back and is arguably the best overall prospect in this year's draft class, but considering who was still on the board, this would be a frustrating pick by the Chiefs. In this mock, Kiper had Kansas City passing on pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and allowing the Cincinnati Bengals to select the Miami Hurricanes' product at the very next pick.

This would be an infuriating development, as the Chiefs would not be addressing a position that has proven to be difficult. Additionally, there may not be a better opportunity for Kansas City to land a premier pass rusher than now. The Chiefs do not want to be drafting this high again as long as Mahomes is the quarterback, and they need to take advantage of being this high on the board.