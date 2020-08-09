Patrick Mahomes Explains How He Became a Part-Owner of the Kansas City Royals

If Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ love for the city wasn’t clear, it was obvious after the quarterback purchased a part of the Kansas City Royals on July 28.

Mahomes said in a video conference with reporters Sunday that the part-ownership stake in the team who shares the same complex with the Chiefs began when ownership switched hands last fall.

“I don’t know who had the idea first, but it was something where I obviously love baseball, I grew up in clubhouses and I love everything about it,” Mahomes said. “And whenever the Royals got bought last year by the Shermans, I wanted to be a part of it. It took a little bit of time, those things take time. It took almost a year to get all of the language right and do it at the right timing with everything going on in the world, obviously, but we were able to do it and they were able to let me join in with them and be part of something that’s going to be long-term and be in Kansas City for a long time.”

Local businessman John Sherman's ownership group purchased the Royals from the late David Glass for $1 billion last fall. The ownership group includes over 20 investors with local ties, including entertainer Eric Stonestreet.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said Mahomes' purchase of the ownership stake was something that didn’t surprise him.

“I’m proud of him,” Reid said. “You know how he’s wired. He’s all in with the city, and I think he expressed that — if he already hadn’t, that’s a definite sign that he is, I would say — and he loves baseball, so it’s a match. I joked with him that he can’t play and do both, but he can be a part-owner of one and play the other — so, it’s his two loves.”