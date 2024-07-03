Patrick Mahomes Named NFL's Most Clutch QB Entering 2024
With the fate of the football universe on the line, which NFL quarterback are you taking to deliver a game-tying or game-winning drive? These days, the consensus would opt for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
A ranking of the most clutch signal-callers in the world drew the same conclusion.
In a recent article for CBS Sports, Douglas Clawson listed his top 10 clutch quarterbacks. The grouping was influenced by conversion rate on game-tying or go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, as well as EPA per play in such scenarios. It's no surprise that Mahomes, the league's best player, compared favorably to his peers.
Mahomes took home the top spot on Clawson's list, edging out C.J. Stoud and Jalen Hurts. Josh Allen and Jared Goff rounded out the top five.
"This is why Mahomes is the answer to the question I posed at the top," Clawson wrote. "Who do you want with the ball in his hands with the game on the line? It's Mahomes and it's not even close. He is an absurd 15 of 21 converting potential game-tying or go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter and overtime of his playoff career. That's the highest conversion rate (71 percent) of any QB since at least 2000 (min. 10 drives), well above Tom Brady who is second (53 percent). If we had records of this stat prior to that, I'm sure it would say it's the highest rate in NFL history, too.
"After Mahomes and co. went 3-for-3 on those drives to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl, I laid out the stats for why he is the best 'closer' in sports since Michael Jordan. Jordan is the gold standard for clutch play in the NBA, making 9 of 18 on potential game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final 24 seconds of his playoff career. Mahomes is the gold standard in the NFL and everything about his playoff resume screams clutch."
Considering the magnitude of Mahomes's late-game accomplishments, he's the common sense pick without contest. Before even turning 30, he's already constructed a clutch resume that most quarterbacks never have in their entire careers. Regardless of the opponent, deficit, down, distance or anything in between, he's consistently delivered.
It also tracks over time. Dating back to his first year as the Chiefs' full-time starter, it was easy to see that Mahomes was a riser in big-time moments. Defining plays like his left-handed pass against the Denver Broncos in the regular season and his regulation comeback against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game are just a couple of instances. There are countless other comebacks or go-ahead drives that featured game-altering plays.
It's also worth noting that the early defenses of the Mahomes era were far from the 2023-24 one. Steve Spagnuolo's unit has evolved over time, but that takeover was gradual. The Chiefs didn't always have the benefit of unwavering faith in the defense to do its job and get Mahomes the ball back. That makes the clutch performances of 2018-19 and parts of the ensuing campaigns even more impressive.
Don't get it twisted: Mahomes isn't the only clutch quarterback in football. Heck, some of the others on the list (namely Hurts and Allen) have gone toe-to-toe with the two-time NFL MVP and delivered excellent outings. When the stakes are at their highest, though, no one is trusted more than Mahomes. He's earned that benefit over the years.