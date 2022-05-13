Skip to main content

Roundtable: Predicting the Chiefs’ Record in 2022

The Chiefs' 2022 schedule will ensure that KC is battle-tested this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs' schedule for the 2022 NFL season has been released, and the team is facing quite the uphill battle as it looks to maintain its status as one of the best in the league. That applies to just the AFC, too, as many teams throughout the conference have improved quite a bit over the course of the offseason.

Kansas City has seen a great deal of change this season, specifically stemming from the departures of stars such as Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu. The Chiefs have perhaps the NFL's toughest schedule in 2022, which makes it paramount that rookies and newly-acquired free agent signings alike make an impact early and often.

How will the Chiefs fare this season? The Arrowhead Report crew takes a crack at predicting the team's record. Let's jump in. 

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with fans after the win against the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Conner Christopherson: This will be the Chiefs' most challenging season yet with Patrick Mahomes at 1uarterback. The Chiefs' season will hinge on how successful they are in evolving on both sides of the ball from the losses of Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu. It does not help that early in the year, when the Chiefs are working through issues with their new faces, the schedule is brutal. 

By the Week 8 bye, the Chiefs should be aiming to have four wins. If they do that, then they should have a chance to win the AFC West in the latter half of their schedule. Week 2 on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium is possibly the most important game of the year in respect to the division. The stakes will be high.

Record prediction: 12-5

Mark Van Sickle: This is the best-case scenario for the Chiefs this year. The schedule is so tough, there are about 10 games that are true toss-up games that could go either way. If they only win half of those games, it could look more like 9-8 instead of 13-4. I'll have a full breakdown coming on Saturday.

Record prediction: 13-4

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

TJ Scott: Most people are expecting the Chiefs to have a decline after losing guys like Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Matthieu this off-season, but I think they're still in a good spot to be atop the AFC West. While all the teams in the division made big-time trades and signings this off-season when the Chiefs were pretty quiet, the Chiefs did work in the draft and made moves that benefit them now and in the future. 

The schedule does have the last four teams that were in the Super Bowl (not named the Chiefs) and a number of playoff teams. The biggest challenge will be the AFC West. If the Chiefs can prove to be their usually dominant selves in the division, they’ll have no problem with the rest of the league.

Record prediction: 12-5

Jordan Foote: Given how challenging the Chiefs’ schedule is and how much change the team saw earlier in the offseason, it’s very hard for me to envision anything other than at least a slight decline in 2022. With that said, Brett Veach and company did a great job reacting to unexpected circumstances and putting the franchise in a good spot for the present and a fantastic spot for the future. 

Kansas City’s retooling will be tested early and often this season and while it may not allow Patrick Mahomes to have a bye week come playoff time, it could still give the Chiefs another AFC West title depending on how the rest of the division performs.

Record prediction: 11-6

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Brisco: While the Chiefs are universally believed to have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, Kansas City's biggest questions this year won't be answered by their opponents. With the largest offseason overhaul of the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs will need to pair a retooled offense with an overhauled defense as a parade of unfamiliar faces slide directly into the starting lineup. 

With four primetime games and nothing but high-profile matchups through the first half of the season, Kansas City's rookies and newcomers will have no margin for error out of the gate. A 12-5 season would be a legitimate accomplishment in the AFC West, as long as the Chiefs fully gel in time for the playoffs.

Record prediction: 12-5

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
