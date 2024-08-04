Skyy Moore Downplays 2023 Struggles, Says He's 'Prepared' for Year No. 3
Following a down year at the position, the Kansas City Chiefs have high hopes for their wide receivers in 2024. Draft selection Rashee Rice was essentially the club's lone bright spot at wideout in 2023, and not even a Super Bowl LVIII win can wipe away how poor the rest of the unit's performance was before that.
One of the main reasons for that was underwhelming returns from two projected top-end contributors. Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney, both expected to be top-three receivers on the depth chart, flopped during the regular season and playoffs. Neither managed to make any progress, with Moore coming up short as a former second-round pick by general manager Brett Veach.
With a revamped receiving corps at the top, things should be different in Kansas City this time around. Moore, now near the end of the rotation, won't have his production be a pivot point for the entire collective. Speaking to the media following training camp practice on Sunday, the former Western Michigan standout didn't have much of an explanation for what went wrong a season ago.
"Honestly, I feel like it just, like you said, just didn't happen," Moore said. "I came up here, put the work in, did what I had to do and sometimes it just doesn't go the way you planned it to. Get right back on the horse and keep riding."
In 14 regular-season games, Moore logged nearly 200 more snaps than the year prior. Despite that, he didn't even match his reception or yardage totals from a 16-game effort in 2022. His success rate, catch rate, yards per target and other numbers also took a hit. Film and advanced stats alike procured a reflection of a player whose developmental arc simply never took off as many had hoped.
Does that change Moore's outlook on things? Not necessarily. He thinks he's as ready as he's ever been entering a season.
"Just another year," Moore said. "Coming into my third season, I feel prepared. I know everything, I know what to expect and everything. So I feel like I'm just coming to work."
That sentiment of preparation is good for Moore, especially since head coach Andy Reid recently made it known that he wants his young wideout to "just cut loose and play." If Moore has a thorough understanding of the system and what's asked of him, there shouldn't be a need to think. Playing from a reactionary state rather than a contemplative or second-guessing one, in theory, will be beneficial.
Health is another wild card. Late last season, Moore went on the injured reserve list with a knee ailment. On Sunday, he revealed that he dealt with that "way before" he ended up sitting out because of it. This offseason, he worked on stretching and getting his body in tip-top shape so he doesn't have to "string along those nagging injuries" in year No. 3.
With no injuries to hold him back and no mental blocks, Moore said his rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "in a great spot." Now, it's on him to make the 53-man roster and get back on track this season.
"I'm just coming in every day [as] the same person," Moore said. "Just putting the work in. I believe that once you put the work in, the rest is not up to me. I just want to focus on what I can control and just keep getting better."