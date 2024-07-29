Andy Reid Sends Clear Message to Skyy Moore Entering Year Three
For NFL clubs, the battle between developing players and demanding instant contributions is something that will always prove to be difficult. That's especially true for the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that's trying to win a Super Bowl every single year.
There may not be a greater example of that for Andy Reid's team than the wide receiver position. Since the 2022 departure of Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have spent three consecutive first- or second-round picks on a wideout in the NFL Draft. Additionally, two of those three offseasons saw general manager Brett Veach bring in a free agent with expectations of a leading role right out of the gate.
The first of two championship-winning campaigns in a row was a success there. The most recent one, however, featured plenty of struggles. Skyy Moore was there for both of them, albeit with two totally different bars being set for the Western Michigan product.
Moore struggled to make a high-end impact as a rookie, which got written off due to him being a first-year player in a Reid offense. As teammate Rashee Rice caught on and blew Moore's previous production out of the water in 2023, though, Moore continued to lag behind. An injury then cut his season short, sending him into the offseason as someone who vastly underperformed as an NFL sophomore.
Speaking to the media following training camp practice this weekend, Reid made himself very clear when he said it's time for Moore to get going.
"Listen, he's a few years into this thing now," Reid said. "So just cut loose and play. Let's not think through it – go play. He's doing a nice job of that. He's actually playing good football right now."
Moore got off to a slow start at camp, but the crowd in attendance at Missouri Western State University saw some growth on Sunday. For the Chiefs' sake, they're hoping that arc can continue to move upward instead of taking another dip. After hauling in 22 passes for 250 yards as a rookie, Moore's 2023 featured one fewer catch and six fewer yards. Stats like his success rate (44.7%), catch percentage (55.3), yards per target (6.4) and passer rating when thrown to (50.8) all dropped, too. That's despite him seeing the field for 182 more snaps on offense.
Having witnessed what can accurately be described as a letdown year, the Chiefs wisely aren't asking Moore to be one of their top offensive options anymore. That's what Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rice and rookie Xavier Worthy are for. Heck, even Justin Watson should be comfortably ahead of Moore on the depth chart. These days, the latter is closer to being on the outside looking in of the roster picture than being an outright lock. That's the position he's played himself into.
Back in April, Veach called Moore a "mentally tough kid" who needs to stay healthy and "earn consistent playing time and then make plays" when his number is called. It's clear that everyone from the front office down to the end-of-roster candidates wants to see him succeed. Moore also isn't too far removed from being drafted that he's unable to be salvaged. That day may come for his situation in Kansas City but with him still being just 23 years old, there's some hope left.
But as Reid alluded to, the runway for Moore to ramp up is now gone. He must simply spread his wings and fly over the next several weeks. Even if it results in him not getting too high off the ground, some sort of continued progress is essential at this stage of his football career.