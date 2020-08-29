SI.com
The Kansas City Chiefs Have Their Best Group of Pass-Catchers Ever

Mark Van Sickle

There doesn’t need to be much of an introduction for Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins at this point in their careers. Mecole Hardman has been getting a lot of love this offseason, and there are many who are curious about what kind of jump he will take in 2020.

Without a preseason, the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver needed to make big impressions in the Chiefs' unique training camp. Veteran Demarcus Robinson, gearing up to play in a contract year, has made a splash, reportedly being a go-to-guy for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, catching several long touchdowns and making impressive catches along the way.

Robinson has been a small part of the offense during his time in Kansas City. Outside of 2019's Week 2 matchup against the Oakland Raiders where Robinson went for two touchdowns and nearly 200 yards receiving, he hasn’t taken that big step forward. One reason could be the many great options Mahomes has at his disposal. Oftentimes, Robinson gets lost in the mix. Despite that, Mahomes has very high praise for him.

“He’s a guy that could be a number one receiver in several different places,” Mahomes said earlier this month. “He’s always been on the same page as I am... He’s someone that’s a special player in that room.”

Who is Jody Fortson? His name has created a lot of buzz over the past month during training camp. Fortson is a second-year wide receiver who has yet to play in an NFL game, but he is the tallest weapon Mahomes has ever had at his disposal. Standing at 6-foot-6, he has the advantage and ability to be the biggest target on the roster, potentially becoming another legitimate red zone threat for this already-outstanding offensive unit. This offseason, Fortson has shown growth in strength and quickness, which has impressed his teammates, specifically safety Tyrann Mathieu. 

He has dazzled media members with highlight catches and it seems like he could be close to securing his spot on the 2020 roster.

Byron Pringle and Marcus Kemp are two other wide receivers who could make the team, but they would be expected to make the majority of their impacts on special teams.

Tight end Travis Kelce and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are receiving threats that could make this offense even more unstoppable. The depth and talent of the 2020 Chiefs' group of pass-catchers looks to be even greater than that of the record-setting 2018 Chiefs offense.

The sky's the limit, and head coach Andy Reid is licking his chops. The team’s hunger for another season and chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions is set to kick off in less than two weeks. 

