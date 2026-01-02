How Travis Kelce Could Have Incredible Farewell Performance

After an incredible season of dominance, Travis Kelce is largely viewed as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He has the resume to back it up. In the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Denver Broncos on Christmas, he became the only player at his position to record 12 seasons with 800 or more receiving yards.

There's been a lot of talk about Kelce retiring after this season. He reportedly considered it last year but decided to run it back one more time in hopes of avenging the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Unfortunately, the revenge tour was for naught, as he and the rest of his team were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Can Travis Kelce go out on top?

Retiring after a fourth championship and engaged to a pop megastar would have made for a fitting storybook ending for Travis Kelce. While he's still set to wed Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs weren't able to put him in a position to notch another Super Bowl. Now, his final NFL game could be a meaningless Week 18 affair against the 2-14 Las Vegas Raiders.

In a way, that's more representative of Kelce's career than anything. The accolades he's accumulated over the years have made fans assume that he was a blue-chip prospect coming out of college, but he was a third-round pick out of Cincinnati, passed up by his hometown Cleveland Browns multiple times.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce taking the field in Kansas City for what could be the final time: pic.twitter.com/HyBforeTL3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2025

He got off to a pretty fast start in the league once he hit the field, but Kelce's always been a bit of an underdog. He's been regressing pretty harshly over the past few years, which has led to the Chiefs' offense declining overall, even with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm. Kelce won't have Mahomes throwing him passes in Week 18.

Instead, it'll be third-stringer Chris Oladokun. After a season of disappointment, expectations for Kelce are in the basement for what could be his final game in the NFL.

FanDuel has the Chiefs comfortably favored over the Raiders, who just thoroughly out-tanked the New York Giants to take control of the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft last week. But Kelce will want more than just an unimpactful, uninspiring victory over a division rival as a send-off. He'll at least want to find the end zone one last time. FanDuel has him at +250 to score a touchdown.

Betting odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

To see if Travis Kelce ends up retiring this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).