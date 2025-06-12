Packers Tapping Into Hardman’s Chiefs Experience
Mecole Hardman caught the game-ending overtime touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. His big catches, big returns and occasional big carries dotted the Chiefs’ success since they selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.
And when he decided to leave as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 to sign with the Jets, he was gone for only seven months. The Chiefs re-acquired him in an October trade and, 15 games later, he secured the 3-yard touchdown reception to beat San Francisco at Allegiant Stadium and earn his third Super Bowl ring.
But after playing 89 of his first 94 NFL games in a Chiefs uniform, the 27-year-old Hardman is now the elder member of the loaded receiving group in Green Bay.
“Hey, I ain't gonna lie. I didn't know I was gonna be the oldest in the room,” Hardman told reporters on Wednesday, courtesy of Matt Schneidman. “I'm getting old, man. Year 7 is getting crazy. But I think just being able to get there, and the work that was put in to get there; I think just being able to relate that to the guys, especially when times get hard or you're not feeling so well, or you're hurting or whatever.
“Just kind of having the experience to let them know like, ‘Hey, this is part of it. This is where you feel that, and it's only going to get better in the long run. It's harder and it's easier later on.’ Just being able to have that experience -- I actually have gone to the end game -- and having to win it. I think that goes a long way, especially for the younger guys to see that. I'm glad I can give that experience to them and let them know what it took and what it's going to take.”
What it’s going to take is something the Packers haven’t done in 15 years: reach a Super Bowl. They’re 0-4 in NFC title games over that span. While Hardman was with the Chiefs over the past six years, Kansas City won three of its five Super Bowls and went 5-1 in conference championships.
Hardman, who signed a one-year deal reportedly worth $1.5 million with just $150,000 guaranteed, is an interesting addition to a Packers organization that traditionally qualifies as the youngest team in the league. He’s now in a position to mentor first-round choice Matthew Golden and third-rounder Savion Williams, in addition to the plethora of young pass-catchers.
Golden, the highest-drafted Packers receiver in 23 years, is the same size as Hardman. The rookie is 5-11 and 191 pounds, while Hardman is 5-10 and 187. Other receivers on the roster include Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson, who’s returning from knee surgery that ended his 2024 season.
Ironically, Hardman’s best path to making the team could be as a return man. His addition not only gives the Packers one of the NFL’s deepest wide-receiver groups, it also gives them two formidable returners in Hardman and Keisean Nixon. Both players are Pro Bowl returners.
Nixon’s role on defense, however, became more important this week when the Packers released Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander.
And including the longtime Chief Hardman, how the Packers’ final roster shakes out is certainly one of the more anticipated unknowns in the NFL this preseason.
