3 Instant Observations On Chiefs Trading For Justin Fields

The Kansas City Chiefs are not playing around this offseason as they look to reload instead of rebuild after the 2025 season proved to be the franchise's worst with Patrick Mahomes as their QB1. For the first time in the Mahomes era, the Chiefs not only failed to make it to the AFC Championship Game, they failed to make the postseason.

Things went from bad to worse when Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL. While Mahomes is racing to return for the 2026 season, the Chiefs got a little insurance by adding former first-round quarterback Justin Fields to their roster. Here are three immediate takeaways from the move.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach walks down the hill to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

1. This Move Allows The Chiefs Offense To Continue Their Operation

Regardless of whether Fields actually sees the field during the season, this move allows the Chiefs to fine-tune their operation heading into a new year. In 2025, the Los Angeles Rams were without Matthew Stafford for training camp and the majority of the preseason due to a back issue. While Jimmy Garoppolo, the Rams' backup, didn't have the same arm, he did have the same mindset and playstyle, fine-tuning the offense for Stafford's eventual return.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Stafford came back and launched a massively successful campaign that won him the MVP. Fields will have the same effect and for receivers, they will have to track a ball coming from the shorter Fields, meaning their ability to locate the ball should be easier once Mahomes re-enters the lineup.

2. Fields and Kenneth Walker Is A lot For Defenses to Handle

In the event that Mahomes isn't ready for the regular season, the Chiefs will have to manufacture yards due to Fields' lack of a trigger, paired with Fields' inability to break down and attack coverages. While Fields hasn't been exposed to continuous proper coaching, he does have experience with the system as he played for Matt Nagy in Chicago.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III poses with the MVP trophy during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Kenneth Walker already in the backfield, the opposing defense will have a lot of ground to cover, and there's no one better at taking advantage of holes in defenses while being a quarterback's best friend than Travis Kelce.

3. Low Risk, High Reward