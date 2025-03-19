BREAKING: Packers Sign Former Chiefs Wide Receiver
Mecole Hardman caught the overtime touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl LVIII two years ago. Now, he’s caught a nice contract offer from the Green Bay Packers.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Hardman has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to catch passes from Jordan Love.
A 5-10, 187-pound veteran from Georgia, Hardman has a unique history in Kansas City. The Chiefs’ second-round selection (56th overall) in the 2019 draft, Hardman helped the team win three Super Bowls and advance to another. His last season in Kansas City, 2024, ended on injured reserve after a Week 13 knee injury.
The last time Hardman left Kansas City as an unrestricted free agent, he was gone only seven months. After signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Jets in March 2023, the Chiefs brought him back in an October trade. And 15 games later, he secured the 3-yard touchdown reception to beat the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium and give Kansas City a second consecutive Super Bowl championship.
Kansas City in recent days has re-signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown. Along with a healthy Rashee Rice and 2024 first-round selection Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs apparently weren’t interested in bidding to retain Hardman.
Instead, Hardman joins one of the deepest and most talented wide-receiver groups in the NFL. Love’s options in Green Bay include Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson, whose season ended after a Week 18 ACL injury. Hardman adds a veteran to the group who could replace Watson at least early in the season.
In 5½ seasons with the Chiefs, Hardman totaled 177 receptions for 2,296 yards and 16 touchdowns. Dangerous with the ball in his hands, he also 190 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. Fans also will remember his Chiefs career for his success as a return man. Hardman returned both a punt and kickoff for touchdowns as Kansas City’s primary returner for all or parts of every season with the club.
In the playoffs, Hardman added four touchdowns in a Chiefs uniform. In the 2020 AFC Championship Game against Buffalo, he muffed a punt that led to a Bills touchdown but rebounded to catch a touchdown and set up another with his 50-yard run in the 38-24 win.
