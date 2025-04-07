Why Chiefs Need Butker to Return to Form in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have seen a ton of success from place kicker Harrison Butker over the years, as he holds a career field goal percentage of 88.6%. The former 2017 seventh round draft pick has turned himself into a household staple for the franchise, but the Chiefs will need him to return to his previous form for 2025.
Last season, Butker had the second lowest make percentage of his career with 84%, and while that isn't poor by any means of the word, the Chiefs know what Butker is capable of in high leverage situations, especially from what the Chiefs Kingdom saw from him in 2023.
In 2023, Butker drilled 33 of his 35 field goal attempts, earning him a career high 94.3% success rate. Believe it or not, Butker made every long field goal attempt, as his two misses came between 30 and 39 distance. As it has been seen several times over, Butker is the man to lean on when the extra points matter the most.
The downside of his 2024 campaign was due to injury, as the long time Chief suffered from a left knee injury; you know, the worst kind of injury that a place kicker can sustain? After missing four games, Butker was back, but as previously stated, wasn't as good as he had been in the past.
Butker did shine, though, when it mattered the most in the playoffs for the franchise, draining all four of his field goal attempts. Going into training camp following the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs will need to get a good look at how Butker's offseason planning and training have, come along, especially not to further aggravate the previous knee injury.
Believe it or not, Butker has only played in a full 17 game season once in his career, as he typically averages around 15 games throughout his NFL career. Whether you love him or hate him, he has gotten the job done for the Chiefs more times than not.
Given all the close games played last season for Kansas City, the franchise will need Butker to at least replicate his 2023 success or, better yet, reach a 90% success rate or higher for the guys in 2025.
