Are Chiefs Primed For A Revenge Season?
The Kansas City Chiefs exited the Super Bowl hanging their heads, a much different reaction than what they and their fans had been used to over the past few seasons. While the franchise was strong once again during the regular season in 2024, 2025 could be a whole different story.
The Chiefs were atop of the AFC once again, blowing past all their opponents in slim fashion, and while many NFL fans have called them lucky, they have continued to be stellar in high leverage situations. That was until the Eagles bested them on the biggest football stage of them all.
While teams in the past all reacted differently to upsetting losses, the Chiefs seem to be gearing up for a revenge tour that no one is ready for. From quarterback Patrick Mahomes showcasing his offseason workouts to head coach Andy Reid informing doubters about Travis Kelce, that he is "training like crazy," the rest of the National Football League could be put on notice this upcoming campaign.
Through free agency, Kansas City has been able to bring it a ton of talented players to boost the roster, on both offense and defense. Given the success of the franchise, the mindset for certain new Chiefs had to have been, "If you can't beat em, join em".
With returning stars in wide receiver Hollywood Brown, as well as placing a franchise tag on Trey Smith, just to name a few, the roster hasn't taken many blows that will keep them down. However, with the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, there are areas that the Chiefs will likely fill to eliminate any doubters.
No team ever likes to lose, especially in the world of football. But, the Chiefs' loss could have lit a fire under the franchise to not become complacent, as the league continues to build their rosters respectively to have similar success that Kansas City has had over the past near decade.
While all this could be talk and an intimidation factor to their opponents, the Chiefs are going to leave every inch on the field to get back to the top of the NFL.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE