How the Chiefs Can Improve Their Offense This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the best team and organization in the National Football League over the past five seasons, appearing in five of the past six Super Bowls. However, the Chiefs are back to the drawing board after a subpar performance in the Super Bowl two months ago.
The Chiefs are rarely in a game where they are overwhelmed and overmatched, but that happened against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City looked like a team that did not belong in the Super Bowl, as the Eagles dominated the game, while taking advantage of the Chiefs' weaknesses.
Luckily for Kansas City, they still have arguably the best head coach and quarterback in the league today. Still, the Chiefs plan for everything, but they must also expect the unexpected and plan for it. Kansas City has to adjust to not being Super Bowl champions for the first time in three seasons.
The Chiefs' front office hopes their offseason moves will translate to a better ending next season. They continue to make moves this offseason and with the upcoming NFL Draft. Kansas City must make good use of the upcoming draft, as it is common for one rookie class to change things.
Nate Taylor of The Athletic recently examined the draft needs of every team in the National Football League. The Chiefs' needs are glaring and universally agreed upon. Taylor believes the Chiefs must address their running back position after, like most teams, devaluing it.
"The Chiefs need a young, dynamic running back to pair with starter Isiah Pacheco to generate more production from their rushing attack. Mahomes accounted for 72.5 percent of the offense’s yards last season, the most of any NFL quarterback," Taylor said.
"Another reason the Chiefs should consider selecting a running back, perhaps as early as Day 2 of the draft, is that they don’t have a capable player at the position under contract for the 2026 season."
The Chiefs only need to make a few additions on their offensive line and a few positions on defense to likely find themselves in the playoffs again this upcoming season. However, the other issues on the Chiefs roster remain and could impact things down the road.
