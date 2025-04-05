Chiefs' 2023 Pick Set to Have Most Impact Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have been so good over the past few years that many forget they have roster flaws. However, they were put under the microscope against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs must eliminate several issues to return to the top as soon as possible.
The Chiefs have been known as more of an offensive team, which makes sense, considering Patrick Mahomes is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. However, Kansas City has had several players from the defensive side of the ball leave this off-season, forcing others into action.
Pro Football Network recently analyzed which picks from the 2023 NFL Draft will have the most significant impact on their teams next season. PFN believes safety Chamarri Conner will step up next season and be the team's most impactful draft pick from their 2023 draft haul.
"Chamarri Conner has shown tremendous improvement since he first arrived in Kansas City. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, recording 36 tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup. Conner turned things up a notch in 2024, finishing with 77 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and four pass breakups," PFN said.
"Since entering the NFL, Conner has been strong against the run. He recorded a defensive stop on 12% of his run defense snaps last season (including playoffs), the highest rate among all defensive backs with at least 100 run defense snaps. He does have strides to make in pass coverage, as he allowed a 78.9% completion rate. Still, Conner has gotten better every season, and his development has been key to the success of the Chiefs’ defense."
Kansas City's defense needs work. The interior defensive line could also use some help, which should positively impact the defensive backfield. The Chiefs have multiple players playing more prominent roles next season, and addressing various levels of their defense would go a long way.
Conner could use help lowering his completion percentage next season, as it is way too high. However, he has also allowed nearly 10 yards per catch this past season, which is far from okay. He and the Chiefs' coaching staff must work together to fix that, or else it could be a long season.
