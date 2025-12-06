Kevin Durant Goes to Bat For Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

All eyes are on the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Houston Texans this Sunday in Week 14's edition of Sunday Night Football. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot, yet more pressure weighs on the Chiefs' shoulders, as falling to 6-7 this late in the season would be a kiss of death for their playoff hopes.

Even NBA superstar Kevin Durant will have his eyes on this game. In fact, Durant joined Kay Adams on a recent episode of Up and Adams with Kay Adams to give his thoughts on the game. When asked whether or not a loss would change Patrick Mahomes' legacy outlook, Durant praised the two-time MVP.

Durant's Thoughts

Dec 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots outside against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"Kay, what kind of question is this? That makes no sense at all. If anybody's questioning Pat Mahomes' legacy from a one off year, not miss he can miss the playoffs for the rest of his career. I don't give a damn. This man is Patrick Mahomes, like he covered out there. What be championship he got? Three? Come on now," Durant said to Adams.

"(Mahomes) could miss the playoffs for the rest of his career, I wouldn't give a damn... He's still an all-time great"



KD has some words for anyone doubting Patrick Mahomes 👀@KDTrey5 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/heFvOV6y5e — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 5, 2025

"Are we going to question Mahomes, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce? He's still an all-time great potentially the greatest of all time."

Mahomes' Legacy

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes could retire at the end of the season and would easily be a Hall of Fame quarterback. Keep in mind, the man is still very young and has been used to winning it all for the majority of his career. As Durant said, an NFL playoffs without the Chiefs wouldn't impact Mahomes' legacy at all.

Durant's Thoughts on CJ Stroud

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets star has a connection to Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. Along with giving his praises to Mahomes, Durant also mentioned his thoughts on Stroud to Adams.

"CJ Stroud is one of my boys. I got to know him, I think right before his rookie season. So, we had some real deep talks about the game and just about life in general. So, always root for guys that I actually, you know, got to know over time. So, yeah, I want him to do well.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Texans getting Stroud back last week in their victory over the Indianapolis Colts is a huge game-changer in how this game will unfold this Sunday. Stroud is the type of player that will keep his team in the game, and if Mahomes is firing the football, best believe it's going to be a quarterback battle.

