3 Chiefs Defenders Who Must Step Up vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs defense will have the crowd on their side this Sunday as they and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom look to stop the winning ways of the Houston Texans. A Chiefs victory would also keep their playoff hopes alive, and they're going to need both sides of the football to show up and deliver.

Defensively, the Chiefs have been fairly consistent, but not as dominant compared in previous seasons. However, with Kansas City losing several one-score games, it's been the defense keeping the team in the thick of things. They're going to need that against the Texans.

Here are three Chiefs defensive stars who need to shine this Sunday , whether that be stepping up or remaining consistent from previous games.

1. LB Nick Bolton

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) arrives for the game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nick Bolton is the leader of this Chiefs defense, and as a player who has surpassed 100 total tackles this season, his dominance hasn't been up to par with what fans typically expect. Holding an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 70.1, Bolton has been slightly above average compared to other linebackers in the NFL.

The veteran linebacker is entering Week 14 off a strong performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13, where he collected 11 total tackles and had two passes defended. Stopping the Texans' offense is a must, and to do so, Bolton is going to need to be on his A-game.

2. DE George Karlaftis

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles defended by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Since the bye week following the loss to the Buffalo Bills, George Karlaftis has been fairly mute on the defensive side of the ball for Kansas City. His first half saw him record five quarterback sacks and 32 total tackles, yet in the last three games, Karlaftis hasn't collected a sack and has five total tackles.

If "Furious George" can find a way to make an impact on this game, specifically getting to Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, it will be up to the offense to get the rest of the job done.

A sack in front of Chiefs Kingdom would fire the crowd up, and hopefully shake off some cobwebs Karlaftis has experienced as of late.

3. DT Chris Jones

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The heart and soul of the Chiefs' defense , Chris Jones, has started to show signs of himself again. On Thanksgiving, Jones collected a season high of four tackles in the loss to the Cowboys. Regardless of the outcome, Jones' presence has started to be felt more often in recent games.

If there were ever a time for Jones to make a huge statement in a game this season, it's going to be this Sunday.

