How High is Chiefs Rookie LB's Ceiling?
The Kansas City Chiefs went into the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear plan of attack. Their first priority was to address the offensive line, which they did by adding offensive lineman Josh Simmons. Their following priorities were filled in as the draft continued, as the Chiefs ended up drafting seven players in total.
One of the more underrated draft selections came in the fifth round of the selection process, when the Chiefs selected linebacker Jeffrey Bassa out of Oregon State. Bassa has experience at several defensive positions, making him a player who could blossom nicely into any area the Chiefs decide to use him in.
Bassa has a higher ceiling than the selection he was taken with. According to Bassa's NFL draft profile, he was projected to be a fourth round pick, meaning the Chiefs have some upside to work with in Bassa as he learns the ropes of how to play in the pros.
Here is how NFL analyst Lance Zierlein broke down Bassa ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Bassa is a weak-side linebacker prospect who played inside at Oregon to get the best athletes on the field. He’s a little bit mechanical as a run defender and will flow downhill before properly diagnosing, but he keeps himself clean using his hands to separate," Zierlein wrote.
"He needs to pursue with better leverage to prevent overflow, but he does what is needed to get involved with the play. He’s capable on passing downs, with man-cover talent and an ability to attack the pocket as a blitzer. A move to Will linebacker would allow Bassa to play more run-and-hit football, which could bolster his chances as a good ‘backer with the potential to develop into a starter."
Bassa's ceiling shines in the last few words of Zierlein's analysis, "potential to develop into a starter". Bassa will likely be used in situational occurrences in his first season, but that doesn't mean he won't have the opportunity to show his worth as a rookie.
Learning from the likes of Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Drue Tranquill and the rest of the Chiefs' linebacker room will help Bassa grow into that potential, so long as he has the chance to develop during live reps.
