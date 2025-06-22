Chiefs Rookie Earns Comparison From Veteran LB
The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive outlook going into the new season looks very promising. Not only do they still have defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, but they also extended veteran linebacker Nick Bolton, solidifying himself as one of the leaders of the defense both on the field and in the locker room.
Bolton has been a special player since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time in 2021. He has totaled more than 100 total tackles in three of his four seasons, and has been the backbone to a defense that needed a leader to step up. Going into the new campaign, Bolton is also heavily impressed with the fresh blood in the room.
The veteran linebacker made strong remarks surrounding the likes of Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte, the second and third-round draft picks for the Chiefs. The young defensive players are what keep the franchise successful, especially as they head towards the future.
Another rookie that Bolton has high hopes for is the Chiefs' fifth-round pick in linebacker Jeffrey Bassa out of Oregon State. Bassa adds a ton of versatility to the Chiefs' defense, having played multiple defensive positions in college.
When asked about Bassa, Bolton had nothing but positive things to say, even drawing comparisons to a current Chiefs linebacker.
"Jeff Bassa, we joke around the time. He's like a mix between (former Chiefs LB) Willie (Gay Jr.) that was here, and Leo (Chenal) in terms of just stature-wise and his playstyle," Bolton told the media following mandatory minicamp.
"I think he's done a great job communicating. One of the things that, as a linebacker coming in, you know your job is to communicate well. He does that probably as good as anybody, and also talks to the secondary and understands what people are doing behind him."
"I've also had some time to sit down and talk to him a little bit and kind of pick his brain a little bit. And you understand that he's a high-IQ guy, a high motor, he's a little bit of a lighter guy, but he can run, he can cover a little bit. So, he brings those intangibles to the team we need."
