Chiefs Rookie LB Provides a Ton of Depth on Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason plan was to add several depth pieces to areas that needed them. Through the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs did exactly that. While they brought in seven players through the seven rounds, their fifth-round draft pick may provide some of the best versatility to the defensive plan.
Utilizing their fifth-round pick on Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, the Chiefs' depth on the defense should be in good hands. While Bassa is primarily known as a linebacker to Chiefs fans, and since that's the position he played the most in college, some may forget the versatility he provides.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been one of the best defensive coordinators the National Football League has ever seen. Adding a player like Bassa to a defense run by coach Spagnuolo, it allows the defensive planning to become unpredictable with the ways they could use Bassa.
Bassa was once a safety in his collegiate days with the Ducks. In 14 games as a freshman at the position, the newest Chiefs defender collected 48 total tackles along with 29 solo tackles. He transitioned into a linebacker to fill the roles of some of his teammates who went down with injury, and never looked back.
Over the next three seasons, primarily at the linebacker position, Bassa collected 188 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 3.5 quarterback sacks. He carried over the traits from being a safety well into his linebacker role, having collected three interceptions, one of which went for a 45-yard touchdown.
When asked about the transition, Bassa has a positive take on it and looks to be a leader in any role that he has in Kansas City.
"It was great. You’re so used to guarding receivers all the time... You get transitioned into the box, and you’re dealing with linemen all the time," Bassa said. "You’re dealing with vision of the quarterback, dealing with the linemen and assigning everybody to make sure they’re alright,
“I thought it was a quick and easy transition for me because I always wanted to have that vocal voice and for people to depend on me to get them aligned right. Also, do things that a DB can do and stop the run as well."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.