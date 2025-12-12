KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Trey Smith seemed headed in the right direction, until Thursday.

The Chiefs downgraded their Pro Bowl guard from full on Wednesday to limited Thursday. Smith is striving to return to action for the first time since spraining his ankle in two places during the team’s Nov. 23 win over the Colts. He hasn’t played since.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, starting middle linebacker Nick Bolton missed practice Thursday with an illness. However, wide receiver Hollywood Brown returned to practice (limited) after missing Wednesday for personal reasons.

And with Wanya Morris (knee) and Jawaan Taylor (triceps, knee) missing another practice on Thursday, the team also took another step toward beginning this week’s game with the same pair of offensive tackles that ended last week’s loss.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Esa Pole (79) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When the Chiefs host the Chargers on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) with the same set of offensive tackles that finished the loss against Houston last week, Jaylon Moore could be in line to start at right tackle and rookie Esa Pole on the other side might be penciled in to make his first NFL start.

Good news for the defense

There was good news for Kansas City on Thursday, though. All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, who hyperextended his knee in the first quarter and missed the remainder of last week’s game, was a full participant for a second straight day.

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday that when McDuffie (No. 22) left Sunday’s game, he opted to keep most of his gameplan in place. He was pleased with how Jaylen Watson and rookie Nohl Williams picked up the slack.

“There are things that we do based on where 22 is,” Spagnuolo explained, “and where we put him. So, some of that went away, but for the most part, we stuck to the plan only because I felt we couldn't venture too far from that, what we decided to do against that particular opponent.

“And, we'll see where we're at with Trent this week, but I will say this: Jalen did a nice job, and Nohl, for not getting reps during the week, went in there and did admirable. I hope, if those guys got to play again this week, hopefully they can step it up and be effective.”

Chargers update

They may be stepping up against a Chargers receiver group that might be without Ladd McConkey. The explosive target, who has a foot injury, was limited for a second straight practice on Thursday.

Dangerous return man Derius Davis (ankle) missed practice for a second consecutive day, as did starting right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) and starting strong safety Elijah Molden (hamstring). Backup inside linebacker Troy Dye (hip) also hasn’t practiced this week.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) intercepts a pass from Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

