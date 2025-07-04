How Can the Chiefs Potentially Handle an 18-game Season?
The NFL just put in an extra game to the schedule in 2021 but that soon can be changed once again. But there are a lot of different views from people on whether the NFL is a good idea or not.
As the National Football League is getting closer to its new season, there have been some talks about the future of the game this offseason. The NFL is always trying to improve its product both on and off the field for everyone involved in the game, especially its fans. We have seen the NFL do a lot of different things over the years to get the game to other countries and a lot more.
It seems like every season, the NFL is changing something. Whether it is the rules, policies, or what to do, the average fan can enjoy the game more. Commissioner Roger Goodell wants the NFL to be great all the time, but at times, he has been the reason why some people go away from the game for a time. He will be looking to improve it as long he is the commissioner of the NFL.
The next thing for the NFL, and what a lot of people around the league have been talking about, is whether the NFL is going to get the 18th game on its schedule. Many people believe it is just a matter of time before the NFL has an extra game and makes it a complete 18-game schedule for all the teams in the NFL. Some like it, and some are against it because it is too much for the players.
For the NFL and non-players, it makes good sense to give the people another game on the schedule. Making the schedule longer will also give the NFL more games over the calendar year. But on the other side, the players can suffer from it. They already go through a lot, and adding another game can make players feel some type of way.
Sports Illustrated's Beat Writer Hondo Carpenter talked about adding another game to the schedule.
"One significant NFL person said we are approaching in the NFL where every game in the NFL does not count as much as others," said Carpenter. "I am concerned, we are going to do what happened to baseball, basketball, and hockey. He said pretty much every NFL stadium is packed every game. Because there are so few, and everyone matters so much. Then he goes, we are getting to a place now that we keep adding so many games, yeah, yeah, this one does not matter."
