Will The NFL Expanding to More Games Help the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready to start training camp later this month. They will be putting together their final preparations for the 2025 season. The Raiders are looking to bounce back from a disappointing season last year. The Raiders have made a lot of different changes in their franchise to make sure they have the best opportunity to be successful, not only next season but in the future.
The Raiders have not found a season over the last 20 years, and they have not found consistent success since moving to Las Vegas. Owner Mark Davis wants the Raiders to be a winning team. Now with Davis bringing in football people, he has put the franchise in a better position to make the right decision and have the right personnel in the building to give the team the boost it needs.
But soon, we can see the Raiders playing more games in a season. The NFL was at 16 games a season for a long time. They moved that number up to 17 in 2021. That looks like it could be going out the window very soon. Many around the league are talking about the National Football League going to an 18-game slate. Many say it is only a matter of time before we see it.
That is going to be interesting to see how they will propose that to the players and the owners around the league. The owners will likely be on board. But when it comes to the players, how will they see it? They already put their body through a lot in a season, now the NFL is going to ask them to do it again for more games.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik dicussed the NFL going to an 18-game season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I was talking to people over the last four, five days and I was talking to them about the expansion to 18-games and all of it. And they said obviously it is going to happen," said Carpenter. "But they are anticipating a major war coming with the NFL and the NFLPA. Now, there is a ten-year deal that goes through 2030. They are not sure if the fight is coming before 2030. It could, but it is coming."
"And that is the expansion of the roster and the salary cap if they are going to keep adding games."
