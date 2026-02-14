How Patrick Mahomes Can Defy All Odds Next Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are at a crossroads. This offseason will either mark the start of a second dynastic run for the franchise with Head Coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, or it will be a failed attempt at grasping onto what remains of a bygone era. KC bringing back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator isn't a great sign that this franchise will be able to move forward, adapt to the new ways of the NFL, and extend their dominant run.



However, the Chiefs don't have to abandon all the principles that led them to three Super Bowls in five years. They brought Bieniemy back in hopes of recapturing the offensive magic they showed in his first stint. In his five seasons between 2018 and 2022, KC won two titles, never finished lower than sixth in yards per game, was first three times, never finished lower than sixth in points per game, and led the NFL twice. He also coaxed two MVP campaigns out of Mahomes.



Patrick Mahomes can shock the world



The Kansas City Chiefs are up against the odds next season. In NFL history, the New England Patriots with Tom Brady are the only team to have two separate dynastic runs. KC is hoping to become the second, starting next year. But the Chiefs have a myriad of hurdles to clear to get there.



General Manager Brett Veach has to find a way to turn a roster that finished 6-11 back into a title contender. He'll have the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at his disposal and five other selections in the first five rounds, but he also has a complicated salary cap situation to maneuver.



Patrick Mahomes appears to be hellbent on being back in time for Opening Day 2026.



Ultimately, though, the Chiefs' title hopes rest entirely on the shoulders of Patrick Mahomes. After suffering an ACL tear in Week 14, there's no guarantee that the two-time MVP will be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, nor is it a sure thing that he'll return to dominating the league the way he did before his injury. ACL tears aren't the career killers they used to be in sports, but Mahomes' unique athleticism is a primary driver behind the special things he can do on a football field.



FanDuel isn't counting him out completely, but he's listed at just +1,100 to win MVP next season, sixth in the NFL, behind the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. Tom Brady won his second MVP for the Pats two seasons after tearing his ACL. Mahomes has the opportunity to best Brady by reclaiming the MVP next year, which would also tie him with the Pats' future Hall-of-Famer in MVP wins.

