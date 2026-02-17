Chiefs Enter Franchise Tag Window With 21 Options

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Brett Veach and the Chiefs will gladly allow the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills to take the spotlight Kansas City occupied last year.

The NFL team under the most pressure this offseason.

And as the first offseason landmark arrives Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT, the Chiefs are expected to allow that mile-marker to pass harmlessly on the side of the road.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City is not expected to use its franchise tag on any of 21 players scheduled to enter unrestricted free agency next month.

Why Chiefs won’t use tag

George Pickens had a big day against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, one of the reasons the Cowboys are expected to apply their tag on the talented wide receiver before the March 3 deadline.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates after catching a pass for a successful two-point conversion against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

But for Kansas City, applying the tag isn’t a wise decision this year. The Chiefs are essentially saying that none of their 21 unrestricted free agents are essential for the future, including the 2026 season.

The other factor is a tighter-than-any-other-team salary cap. Kansas City entered the day an estimated $55 million over the cap. No question, Steve Spagnuolo would love to see players like cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook stick around. However, the Chiefs can’t justify absorbing swollen, guaranteed one-year salaries under a franchise tag.

Tagging Watson would immediately put the Chiefs on the hook for an estimated $21.4 million in 2026, per Over the Cap. Tagging Cook would trigger an 2026 salary-cap charge of approximately $20.9 million, pending the NFL making the salary-cap number official in the near future.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hauls in a reception against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last offseason was different

Last year, the Chiefs had an obvious target in Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith. Kansas City designated Smith its franchise player because it wanted to buy time and continue negotiations on a long-term extension.

In that case, the Chiefs weren’t about to risk the market’s best offensive lineman leaving their team. Smith eventually became the highest-paid guard in NFL history, signing a four-year, $94 million deal on July 15, a contract that included $70 million guaranteed.

Although Watson and Cook are expected to command big money, the Chiefs don’t have a player expected to set the market by leaving Kansas City like Smith would’ve last season.

