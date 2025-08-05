ICYMI: Everything Jared Allen Said About Chiefs in HOF Speech
Jared Allen, who spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs, became the 26th individual with ties to the Kansas City Chiefs franchise to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Allen referred to his time in Kansas City (2004-07) on several occasions. Here are excerpts from Saturday’s Hall of Fame speech directly or indirectly related to the Chiefs.
On how growing up in California and playing at Idaho State prepared him for his early NFL career in Kansas City:
- “I was blessed to have played for some of the greatest coaches this game has to offer. From Pat McGrady, my Pop Warner coach, to Mark Ray and Larry Lewis, my Idaho State coaches, who took me from outside linebacker and said, ‘Hey, why don't we try putting your hand in the dirt for a week?’ And here we are, 25 years later, standing in Canton, Ohio.”
On getting drafted by the Chiefs in 2004, and the late Lamar Hunt:
- “To the Chiefs, I cannot thank the Hunt family enough for making an 8-year-old kid's dream come true. To be drafted to such a storied franchise was absolutely incredible. And I'll never forget the embraces that the great Lamar Hunt would give after every single game. And it didn't matter if you were half-naked or fully dressed, he was going to give you a big old bear hug and tell you he appreciated you.”
On the trade from Kansas City to Minnesota just before the 2008 draft:
- “And of course, the Vikings. So, as a Norseman by blood, because I am Norwegian, it was only fitting that I became a Viking. And first off, hoping to get this guy in trouble, I want to say a quick thanks to Glaze for making it happen. You avoided, you may have helped us avoid some tampering issues and, you know what? Appreciate you working that one out.”
On his NFL head coaches, including Dick Vermeil, coordinators and position coaches:
- “And to my coaches, and when you play for four teams, you got a lot of them. I repeat what I said earlier. This jacket is a direct reflection of all your efforts.
- “And then, of course, the pros. To be able to play for the likes of Coach Vermeil (Chiefs head coach from 2004-05), Herm Edwards (Chiefs head coach from 2006-08), Brad Childress, Leslie Frazier, John Fox and Ron Rivera; my position coaches, like the late great Bob Karmelowicz (Kansas City defensive line coach from 1997-2005). Bob was a master of technique. We would spend countless hours talking about big bones and little bones and how to manipulate an offensive tackle to give you what you want to get, to gain fractions of a second in the rush. To Tim Krumrie (Kansas City defensive line coach from 2006-09), who would, no joke, wrestle a toddler if you had to, just because that's what Timmy did. And of course, the beast master himself, Karl Dunbar.
- “You guys held me to a standard of greatness every single day, and I cannot say thank you enough because you got me where I'm at. And of course, I can't leave out the greatest strength coach ever, Colonel Tom Kanavy. If you don't know him, get to know him, and it'll change your life.
On working against Kansas City teammates and future Hall of Famers Willie Roaf and Will Shields:
- “To my teammates, I literally could speak for hours, I won't, I won't. I learned from Brett (Favre). Seven of them are wearing gold jackets, right? When you have to battle guys like Willie Roaf (Chiefs left tackle from 2002-05), Will Shields (Chiefs right guard from 1993-2006), Steve Hutchinson on the daily, you either get better or you get fired. Those are the only two options you got. And I took something from each and every one of you.
- “I have a scar on my rib cage from Will Shields. I took one, excuse me, kids, for this, but I took one of the best ass-whoopings I've ever taken from Willie Roaf, my rookie year. We were doing a half-line drill back when you could still hit people in training camp, and I locked Willie out. Greg Wesley came down from the safety position, smacked Priest Holmes right in the mouth. Victory, defense.
- “Coach Vermeil was not having it. We had to do it again. So, I hit Willie again. I went to lock him out. This time, for some reason, my feet were in the air, and he was driving me about 7 yards down the other way. He dumped me on my head, and when I tried to get up, he speared me in my back, and I knew right then and there, there was levels to this game.
- “And if I could make Willie Roaf my friend and learn how to beat him, I'd be alright in the NFL. So, Willie, wherever Willie's at, appreciate you, Willie. I learned how to be a pro from guys like E. Hicks (Eric Hicks, Chiefs defensive end from 1998-2006) and Vonnie Holiday (Chiefs defensive end from 2003-04). Ty Law (Chiefs defensive back from 2006-07) taught me the importance of rush and coverage working together. This jacket is a byproduct of not trying to be one of the best D-ends in the league. I was just trying to be one of the best D-linemen in our room.
- “…The list goes on and on and on, they always had my back, allowed me to play free up front. I would not be standing here today. I have no doubt that everybody on this stage would say the exact same thing. We did not get here without great teammates.”
