5 Fascinating Chiefs Facts About Hall of Famer Jared Allen
Jared Allen’s road to Canton began in Kansas City.
In this story:
Carl Peterson and Dick Vermeil selected Jared Allen in the fourth round of the 2004 draft, officially launching a pro career that graduates to immortal status this weekend upon his enshrinement in Canton. Here are five fascinating facts about Allen’s four years in Kansas City.
1) He won a prestigious award named after a Chiefs legend before Kansas City drafted him
- The Buck Buchanan Award goes annually to the best defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Buck Buchanan, the No. 1 overall selection in the 1963 AFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, the award went to Jared Allen in 2003.
2) Allen as a rookie sacked Michael Vick twice in the same game
- In his fifth NFL game, a 56-10 win over Atlanta at Arrowhead Stadium, Allen dropped Michael Vick twice to record his first career multi-sack effort. Allen’s first career sack was David Carr in a 24-21 loss to the Texans on Sept. 26, 2004, at Arrowhead.
3) Allen is one of three Chiefs to lead the NFL in sacks
- As a rookie in 2004 led the Chiefs with nine sacks. And, before Kansas City traded him to Minnesota after the 2007 season, Allen led the club three times in four years. But in 2007, he not only led the team but also paced the league with 15½ while earning first-team All-Pro status. It was his first of seven straight NFL seasons with 11 or more sacks, including a league-leading 22 in 2011 with Minnesota.
- In Chiefs history, only Allen (15½ in 2007), Derrick Thomas (20 in 1990 and 14½ in 1992) and Neil Smith (15 in 1993) have led the league in sacks.
4) The trade netted the Chiefs Jamaal Charles and Brandon Albert
- Three days before the 2008 NFL Draft, the Chiefs and Vikings consummated a blockbuster trade, sending Allen to Minnesota for the Vikings’ first-round pick (17th overall) as well as two third-round choices (73, 82) and a sixth-rounder (182). In turn, the Vikings acquired Allen and the Chiefs’ 2009 sixth-rounder (187).
- Then, in the first round of the 2008 draft, Kansas City packaged Minnesota’s 17th overall choice in a trade with Detroit to move up two spots and take Brandon Albert at No. 15. Albert wound up starting his first six seasons for the Chiefs at left tackle, including a Pro Bowl season in 2013, Andy Reid’s first year at the reins.
- Running back Jamaal Charles, who topped 1,000 yards rushing in five of nine seasons with the Chiefs, came to Kansas City out of Texas with that initial third-rounder (73rd overall).
- Gosder Cherilus, who served eight seasons as a starting right tackle after the Lions took him at No. 17 in 2008, was the only other player involved in the trade who lasted more than three NFL seasons.
5) Allen scored two career offensive touchdowns, both with the Chiefs in 2007
- Allen scored four touchdowns during his career. But his only offensive scores came with the Chiefs, both in 2007. Allen caught a 2-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass from Damon Huard on Dec. 2, 2007, against the San Diego Chargers (who then scored 14 unanswered points to win 24-10). Three weeks later at Ford Field in Detroit, he caught a 1-yard touchdown from Huard in a 25-20 loss.
- Allen also scored twice with the Vikings, a 52-yard fumble return in 2009, and a 36-yard interception return late in the 2010 season.
