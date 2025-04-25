What Are WR Smith-Schuster's Goals For 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs made a smart move in bringing back veteran wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster for another season in Kansas City. This upcoming season will be the third for the veteran donning a Chiefs uniform, and the first time doing so in back-to-back seasons.
Last year, while his role wasn't large, Smith-Schuster found a ton of ways to contribute both on and off the field. Bringing in 231 receiving yards and scoring two touchdowns in 14 games played was the flashiness of his on-field performance, but the vibe he has in Kansas City is what is keeping him around.
"It's a little bit of the owner, Andy Reid and the staff that he has, being able to let me play to my potential, and I feel like being in that offense has helped my career," Smith-Schuster said in his recent press conference. "I enjoy playing here, I enjoy the fans, I enjoy everything that comes with Kansas City."
In two seasons as a Chief, Smith-Schuster has totaled 1,164 receiving yards in 30 regular season games with the franchise. His first season saw him earn a bigger role, where he brought in 933 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns in 2022's campaign.
Now that he returns, the veteran wide receiver has goals that he is looking to accomplish, and they aren't the kind that you would think.
"Contribute to the team," Smith-Schuster said. "I want to be, obviously, helping in every way and aspect that I can possible. At the same time, I want to be able to play and score more touchdowns, more yardage, more catches. In my career, that's definitely what I want, and to help this team as much as possible."
With the likelihood of Rashee Rice starting the 2025 campaign off the field, Smith-Schuster could see that goal flourish. He has shown in the past that he is a reliable receiver, and most of all, he stays healthy. In his 104 career regular season games, Smith-Schuster has only played fewer than 10 games once.
With more to come in the 2025 NFL Draft, however, there could be a new playmaker in Kansas City that sees his time to thrive on the offensive side of the ball alongside Smith-Schuster.
