Chiefs Smith-Schuster Reflects on His Draft Day Experience
The Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, with several players listed on their draft board. According to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, the total has surpassed 200, but as we all know, Kansas City won't be able to bring in all the players they would love to with their selections.
The NFL Draft is a time for young football players to see their lifelong dreams of playing for a National Football League franchise come true. Whether the players get selected by the Chiefs or another historic franchise, getting that phone call can only be a moment these players will never forget.
For Chiefs veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, his journey didn't always lead to Kansas City. Originally drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster has been a consistent piece for each franchise he has gone to since his debut.
When asked about what stood out about his draft day experience on Tuesday, Smith-Schuster had all but positive things to say about his draft day experience.
"Draft night was very emotional. What I decided to do was stay home with my family and spend it there. Being able to experience that with my family, being drafted, is amazing," Smith-Schuster said.
With several mock drafts listing all these young players before the NFL Draft and giving them projections of where they may land, it can be daunting for a young player. For Smith-Schuster, he believed he was going to get drafted in the first round of the draft, but his faith never wavered.
"My advice for the guys who may not go first round, because I thought I was going first round and I didn't, I slipped to the second round, is just keep having faith," Smith-Schuster said. "Having the opportunity to keep going out there, and when you get that opportunity to make the most of it"
"I feel like that night was a special night... I think it was like 200 people that came to my draft party, so, it was a cool experience."
Smith-Schuster looks to keep his mojo in Kansas City rolling into the new season, as he is primed for a big role as a leader on this squad.
