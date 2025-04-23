Where Chiefs Select Throughout NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have anxiously awaited for the 2025 NFL Draft to come. Now, with it being one day away, all their hard work behind the scenes will be put to the test. Following a disheartening finish to the 2024 campaign, this is a time for the Chiefs to boost their roster on pursuit of a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance.
The NFL Draft is one of the craziest times in the National Football League. With hundreds of prospects and fans anxiously watching their television sets or listening in on the radio to see what each team does with their slotted pick, Thursday will kick off a frenzy of emotions.
That being said, Kansas City holds eight picks in this year's draft, four of which crack the Top 100. Through several mock drafts, seeing the franchise adding to their defensive and offensive lines in the first round of the draft, the Chiefs could be one of those franchises to shock the world with their selection.
Kansas City will kick off its draft procedures when they are on the clock with the 31st overall pick in the first round. The Chiefs are looking to ace all of their draft picks, but one thing is for certain, they need to hit with their first round selection.
After the first round, the Chiefs will again be on the clock with the 63rd overall pick at the end of the second round. Lucky for the franchise, they hold two third-round picks: one at the beginning of the round (66th overall) and at the end of the round (95th overall).
In the fourth round, the Chiefs are set to select at pick 133, giving them extra time to reevaluate their draft board and see which prospects are still available. Following their fourth-round pick, the Chiefs will be off the clock until the seventh round.
The Chiefs hold three separate seventh-round picks. The franchise holds pick number 226, number 251, and will conclude the NFL Draft process with the 257th overall pick.
Regardless of where the Chiefs have selected in the past, they have continued to show they are a force to be reckoned with on draft day.
