Chiefs' RB Pacheco Ready to Return to Form In 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to get the offense going next season. One of the reasons that the offense did not play the way they were capable of doing all last season was due to the lack of a run game. The Chiefs did not have a good run game last season.
The Chiefs, no matter what they did, could not find a way to get the ball to the back and find open holes to take some of the pressure off star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Starting running back Isiah Pacheco was injured for most of the season in 2024. He did not return until late in the season, but even then, he could not get back to his old form. It could also have been because he rushed back from injury. After all, the team was making another Super Bowl run. You can even see that it was not the same Pacheco late in the year in 2024.
During his time gone last season, the Chiefs then brought in veteran running back Kareem Hunt, who was a former member of the Chiefs. He showed a little spark, but it did not last long. But the time Pacheco came back, Hunt was struggling as well. The Chiefs could not get anything going with both of them playing together.
But next season, Pacheco will be ready to go and is looking to get back to form like we know he can be. Pacheco will have to have a good camp because the Chiefs have also brought in two other running backs that will be battling it out to get some carries as well in the backfield. It is going to be interesting to see what the Chiefs do at the running back position next season.
“I’m doing great,” Pacheco said. “We’re excited about this year coming up.”
In 2025, it will be a big year for Pacheco as well because he is in his final year of his contract and is looking to get a new one. If he can show that he can be the running back that we were before the injury, he will be starting around in Kansas City. The Chiefs need a run game for the offense and to keep the defense honest. They cannot let it be like last season and expect to win it all.
