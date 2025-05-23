The Kansas City Chiefs' Most Underappreciated Player
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best quarterbacks in National Football League history on their roster, Patrick Mahomes. They also have one of the top tight ends in the league, Travis Kelce, and several other players who are among the best in the league.
Kelce is also dating one of the biggest pop stars in the world, making him even more of a well-known figure. Yet, with so much star power on one roster, it is nearly impossible for lesser-known players to get the attention they deserve.
Tom Blair of NFL.com listed one underappreciated player from every team in the National Football League, he listed Chiefs tight end Noah Gray as the Chiefs' most underappreciated player. Most would agree with this sentiment, as he has been a dependable player for the Chiefs.
"Gray's got two things propping up his underappreciated bonafides: 1) He's just one of the many pass-catchers to cycle into' sights over the years; and 2) He's a non-tight end in K.C., toiling in relative anonymity at the same position on the same team as one of the most famous people in the country. It would be silly on multiple counts to suggest Gray will be the "next Kelce," as if anyone could just jump onto that Hall of Fame trajectory," Blair said.
Gray noted that Kansas City would be wise to continue building out a more prominent role for Gray this upcoming season, as the Chiefs' offense can use all the help it can get.
"It would make sense for Gray's role in the offense to keep expanding, with the 35-year-old Kelce's yards-per-catch mark (8.5) plunging in 2024, while Gray reached new highs in usage (49 targets) and production (437 receiving yards, five receiving TDs). Mahomes has thrown 1,175 passes to tight ends since he became the Chiefs' starter in 2018, 347 more than any other NFL QB in that span. Obviously, much of those went to Kelce. And while we don't know what life will look like for Mahomes and Co. after Kelce moves on, it seems safe to say that Gray -- who signed a three-year extension in 2024 -- will figure heavily into the picture," Blair said.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.