Chiefs Early 3-Round 2026 NFL Draft Mock
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a good 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs took the players they needed the most on their roster. They had a lot of pieces missing on both sides of the ball heading into the draft. But after the draft, the Chiefs filled most of the holes left by players from last season who left for free agency. The Chiefs' 2025 draft class looks promising.
General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid always do a good job of finding the best players who fit their team and the scheme. Over the years since Veach joined the Kansas City Chiefs, they have selected players who have succeeded in the National Football League. The Chiefs also find a way, no matter what, the following year.
But before we can get a look at the 2025 Chiefs draft class, we look way ahead at the 2026 NFL Draft and see what players the Chiefs will be taking in the first three rounds of the draft next year.
Joe DeLeone of Pro Football Network recently released a 2026 NFL mock draft of the first three rounds, and here is who he has the Chiefs taking.
In the first round with the 31st overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Chiefs select Mansoor Delane, a cornerback, out of LSU.
With a change of scenery and a chance to showcase his talent against SEC receivers, Mansoor Delane will be a name to track in 2026. His length and hips make him a difficult defensive back to break away from.
In the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Chiefs are taking running back Makhi Hughes out of the University of Oregon.
Hughes is one of the top running backs in college football heading into next season. Now his game will see the spotlight as he is now a member of the Oregon Football family. The Chiefs can be in line to take a running back early in the draft next year.
In the third round, the Chiefs will be taking edge rusher Trey Moore out of the University of Texas.
The Chiefs make another youth move on the defensive line. That is smart, as the Chiefs want to start building their defensive line for the future.
