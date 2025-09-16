Next-Level NIL: Mahomes, Adidas Announce Unique College Contribution
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes turns 30 on Wednesday, but he continues to support the school that ushered in his 20s.
The Chiefs’ quarterback is aiming this week to halt his first career three-game losing streak when Kansas City visits the Giants on Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is 3-0, fresh off a 45-14 win over Oregon State and ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press poll.
And on Monday, the school announced a unique partnership with one of its most prominent football alumni. Mahomes has joined adidas to unveil a special uniform the Red Raiders will wear on Nov. 8 when they host BYU at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.
Too Cold
Texas Tech’s "Too Cold" uniform introduced Monday includes the galvanized Gladiator theme from last season. Mahomes’ Gladiator logo is prominently displayed on the chest while the quarterback’s surname is scripted inside the neck collar.
Accented with the school’s red, and galvanized with metallic-like numbers, the white jersey went on sale Monday for Red Raiders and Chiefs fans. Consumers can visit adidas.com to order and ship the newest Mahomes look.
Mahomes is planning to attend that Nov. 8 game against the Cougars, which by then could determine supremacy in the 16-team Big 12 Conference. Texas Tech selected that game to both unveil the “Too Cold” uniform and feature the school’s first white-out promotion in seven years (with the home crowd dressed in white), because it happens during the Chiefs’ bye week.
The week prior, Kansas City is scheduled to finish a brutal first-half schedule with another road trip to Buffalo and a date with Josh Allen, on Nov. 2.
Chiefs bye week
Texas Tech is featured this week in one of college football’s marquee games, a Big 12 opener at No. 16 Utah. FOX will carry the game as its Big Noon Saturday game of the week.
Mahomes got plenty of facetime this summer in Oklahoma City while supporting the Texas Tech women’s softball team at the Women’s College World Series. The team
Reminding many of when Mahomes led Kansas City to take NFL supremacy from New England in 2019, Texas Tech ended the most prolific dynasty in college softball history. With a come-from-behind, walk-off win in the national semifinals, the Red Raiders halted Oklahoma’s reign of four straight national championships.
