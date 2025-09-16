Arrowhead Report

Next-Level NIL: Mahomes, Adidas Announce Unique College Contribution

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback continues to support Texas Tech.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a touchdown defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett (23) and defensive end Za'Darius Smith (52) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes turns 30 on Wednesday, but he continues to support the school that ushered in his 20s.

The Chiefs’ quarterback is aiming this week to halt his first career three-game losing streak when Kansas City visits the Giants on Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is 3-0, fresh off a 45-14 win over Oregon State and ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press poll.

And on Monday, the school announced a unique partnership with one of its most prominent football alumni. Mahomes has joined adidas to unveil a special uniform the Red Raiders will wear on Nov. 8 when they host BYU at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Too Cold

Texas Tech’s "Too Cold" uniform introduced Monday includes the galvanized Gladiator theme from last season. Mahomes’ Gladiator logo is prominently displayed on the chest while the quarterback’s surname is scripted inside the neck collar.

Accented with the school’s red, and galvanized with metallic-like numbers, the white jersey went on sale Monday for Red Raiders and Chiefs fans. Consumers can visit adidas.com to order and ship the newest Mahomes look.

Texas Tech alum and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attends a press conference at Jones AT&T Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mahomes is planning to attend that Nov. 8 game against the Cougars, which by then could determine supremacy in the 16-team Big 12 Conference. Texas Tech selected that game to both unveil the “Too Cold” uniform and feature the school’s first white-out promotion in seven years (with the home crowd dressed in white), because it happens during the Chiefs’ bye week.

The week prior, Kansas City is scheduled to finish a brutal first-half schedule with another road trip to Buffalo and a date with Josh Allen, on Nov. 2.

Chiefs bye week

Texas Tech is featured this week in one of college football’s marquee games, a Big 12 opener at No. 16 Utah. FOX will carry the game as its Big Noon Saturday game of the week.

Mahomes got plenty of facetime this summer in Oklahoma City while supporting the Texas Tech women’s softball team at the Women’s College World Series. The team

Reminding many of when Mahomes led Kansas City to take NFL supremacy from New England in 2019, Texas Tech ended the most prolific dynasty in college softball history. With a come-from-behind, walk-off win in the national semifinals, the Red Raiders halted Oklahoma’s reign of four straight national championships.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) puts pressure on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI