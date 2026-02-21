Positive and Negative Narratives for Chiefs in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft hinges on several factors, which could complicate the front office’s process.

Some of those parameters are internal, while others are not in the Chiefs' control and are dependent on how teams at the top of the draft board operate and utilize their premium pick.

Here are some positive and negative aspects for Kansas City in this year's draft, which is the most important one in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Positive: Plenty of Options at Positions of Need for the Chiefs

If last season proved anything, it is that Kansas City's roster needs to be revamped in several key areas, including pass rusher, running back, wide receiver, and potentially offensive line and secondary, depending on how the front office shapes the roster during free agency.

Since the Chiefs possess the No. 9 pick in this year's draft, they will have their fair share of options, with three elite pass rushers, a superstar running back prospect, a couple of offensive tackles, and a plethora of receivers that could be available at that selection.

Negative: Lack of Quarterbacks Will Prevent Multiple High-End Players to Slip

Obviously, the Chiefs' spot in the upcoming draft is a reflection of how poorly their 2025 season went, but it is an opportunity to expedite the retooling process. Since Kansas City’s quarterback position is set in stone for years to come, it does not need to dive into a film study pertaining to that position.

For teams, such as the Chiefs, who do not need to concern themselves with quarterback prospects, holding a top-10 pick is an advantageous proposition, as several players at other positions of need could fall due to quarterback-needy organizations desperately vying for a Mahomes or Josh Allen of their own. However, that will not be the case in this year's draft.

There is only one surefire first-round quarterback prospect, who is Fernando Mendoza, and he will be taken with the No. 1 pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. Ty Simpson could sneak into the first round, but not before the Chiefs' selection, which would have been beneficial for Kansas City.

Positive: Draft is Loaded with Defensive Talent

Offense has been an underlying issue for Kansas City, and certainly needs to be improved this offseason. However, defensively, the Chiefs were one of the most uninspiring and lackluster units in the league.

Luckily for Kansas City, this draft class provides several high-end players at all three levels of the defense. If the board falls right for the Chiefs, they could completely rejuvenate a defense that underwhelmed in several areas, including third downs and generating a disruptive pass rush.