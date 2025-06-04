Mahomes Continues to Consistently Support Texas Tech
Travis Kelce skips Cincinnati and says Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Nick Bolton prefers Frisco Lone Star High School over Missouri. For whatever reason, as they introduce themselves on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, some NFL players choose to shun their colleges.
“Patrick Mahomes II, Texas Tech” is not one of those individuals. And the two-time NFL MVP continued to consistently support his alma mater on Monday by tweeting three times in support of the Red Raiders softball team.
Reminding some of when Mahomes and the Chiefs swiped NFL supremacy from the Patriots in 2019, Texas Tech (53-12) ended the greatest dynasty in college softball history. With a come-from-behind, 3-2 walk-off win in the national semifinals of the Women’s College World Series on Monday, the Red Raiders halted Oklahoma’s reign of four straight national championships.
The Red Raiders advanced to meet Texas in a best-of-three series to decide the national champion beginning Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Mahomes and the Chiefs are scheduled to conclude this week’s organized team activities on Wednesday before resuming next Tuesday, so the timing couldn’t be better. Don’t be surprised to see Mahomes at Devon Park in Oklahoma City this week to support his school in person. He’ll need to ignore trash talk from teammates Xavier Worthy and Charles Omenihu, who both played at Texas.
The quarterback’s interest in the diamond goes beyond love for his alma mater. The son of a Major League Baseball pitcher, he owns a portion of the Kansas City Royals and played both football and baseball over his first two years at Texas Tech. The Chiefs were most grateful he chose to focus on football before his junior year.
Kliff Kingsbury was grateful, too. The Texas Tech head coach at the time, Kingsbury recruited Mahomes to Lubbock and coached him all three of his college seasons (2014-16).
Kingsbury, entering his second season as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator, will meet his former pupil in Week 8. It’ll serve as a great Monday Night Football storyline for ESPN when Kingsbury, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders visit Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 27.
That game also comes at the end of a brutal season-opening stretch for the Chiefs. After that Monday night game in Week 8, Kansas City has to travel to meet reigning MVP Josh Allen and the Bills in Buffalo on a short week before getting a Week 10 bye.
